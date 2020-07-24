Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 16,000 tests were completed in the past 24 hours

A further 20 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 16,338 new tests being completed.

The figures also showed that there has been no deaths of people confirmed to be suffering from Covid-19 since Thursday.

A total of 278 people with a confirmed case of the disease are in hospital, with two of them in intensive care.

Ten suspected cases in care homes have been recorded in the past 24 hours.