Image caption A piper led the funeral cortege at the service for the actor and comedian

The funeral has taken place of actor and comedian Johnny Beattie, who died two weeks ago aged 93.

Well-known entertainers, including Andy Cameron and Eileen McCallum, joined members of the Beattie family for a church service in Glasgow.

Beattie's career spanned seven decades on TV and film roles, variety theatre, stand-up, and pantomime.

He was considered a giant of Scotland's comedy scene, appearing in Scotch and Wry and Rab C Nesbitt.

His most recent role was as Malcolm Hamilton on BBC soap River City.

Image copyright Alan Peebles Image caption Johnny Beattie's showbusiness career spanned nearly 70 years and included his role as Malcolm Hamilton in River City

Comedian Andy Cameron, who spoke during the church service, described himself as "a friend of Johnny Beattie and a hero-worshipper of Johnny Beattie".

He said: "Johnny Beattie was a wonderful comedian, but more than that he was a wonderful human being.

"He was perfect as Malcolm Hamilton in River City, he was in Taggart and things like that and he did games shows. So, he was ubiquitous.

"Johnny Beattie took something to the world and it's the greatest sound on this planet - laughter. Johnny gave that to us."

Beattie honed his entertainment skills in the 1950s while holding down a job in Govan's Fairfield shipyard.

Image caption Comedian Any Cameron paid tribute to his "hero"

Image caption Actress Eileen McCallum joined friends and family at the service

The 1960s saw the broadcast of Johnny Beattie's Saturday Night Show, which ran until 1970.

His screen roles have included the movie The Big Man with Billy Connolly and Liam Neeson, as well as Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt and Scotch and Wry.

His other TV roles saw him feature on quiz shows, such as Now You See It, and family entertainment like Welcome to The Ceilidh.

He appeared in River City as Shieldinch's "wise old owl", Malcolm Hamilton, from when the soap first aired in 2002 until he retired in 2015.

In 2007, Beattie was appointed an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The father-of-four was given the accolade for his lifelong services to entertainment and charity.