A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Sarah Bennion Image caption Looking towards Ceapabhal, on the Isle of Harris, this image was sent in by islander Sarah Bennion

Image copyright Laura Fitzpatrick Image caption Laura Fitzpatrick and her family from Cumbernauld enjoyed this view from Ben Venue on their "first proper walk" since before lockdown

Image copyright Mark Irvine Image caption Gannet-filled skies pictured on Mark Irvine's boat trip to Bass Rock

Image copyright John Wilson Image caption John Wilson's dog Sonny proudly poses on the summit of the Munro Ben Lawers

Image copyright Joshy Koh Image caption A Highland bull is pictured from Caerketton Hill, in the Pentland Hills, by Joshy Koh from Edinburgh

Image copyright Hargun Singh Image caption These three boats on a very calm Threipmuir Reservoir inspired Hargun Singh from Edinburgh

Image copyright Fiona Wilson Image caption Fiona Wilson and her family enjoyed a walk in the sunshine along the Quiraing on Skye

Image copyright Gemma O'Malley Image caption Gemma O'Malley's son Jude was hoping for a good catch during the family's trip to the beach in Assynt

Image copyright Jackie Ross Image caption Jackie Ross photographed this rainbow near Culbokie on the Black Isle

Image copyright Isla Wilson Image caption Isla Wilson was impressed by this wrapped silage bale tribute to key workers in a field at Dunfermline

Image copyright David Hughes Image caption David Hughes said the gannets at Troup Head in Aberdeenshire looked to be trying to raid this fishing boat for its catch

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption The bridge at Glen Shiel battlefield site on the road to Skye is photographed by Mark Reynolds

Image copyright Emma Notarangelo Image caption A colourful scene at the summit of Pap of Glencoe in Emma Notarangelo's image

Image copyright Ross McLean Image caption Ross McLean's picture of sunset on the Clyde in Glasgow

Image copyright Robert Hamilton Image caption Golf coo-urse? Robert Hamilton, from Tillicoultry, watched as golfer David Abernethy took a shot at Brora Golf Club while one of its "members" looked on

Image copyright Bonnie Dunbar Image caption Bonnie Dunbar's friend Sarah Poole enjoying their trip to Burghead on the Moray coast

Image copyright Ken O'Keefe Image caption A roe deer jumps a fence at Kilminning nature reserve in Fife, in a picture from Ken O'Keefe

Image copyright Jackie Gordon Image caption "I'm all ears." Jackie Gordon could not resist taking this picture of a rabbit at Glasgow's Linn Park

Image copyright Claire Traynor Image caption Claire Traynor said Cara found a "path to the sunshine" at Powillimount Beach in Dumfries and Galloway

Image copyright Madeleine Fraser Image caption Madeleine Fraser, from Aberdeen, photographed her daughter Rachel and family dog Milo from a small cave at Strathy in Sutherland

Image copyright Sheila Carswell Image caption Sheila Carswell said she loved the contrasting colours looking out to Ailsa Craig and Pladda from High Kildonan on Arran

Image copyright Michael White Image caption Twilight at Loup of Fintry, near Stirling, after rain the day before made this picture possible from Michael White

Image copyright Kelly MacDiarmid Image caption Kelly MacDiarmid's picturesque after-work walk up Glen Nevis near Fort William

Image copyright Jackie O'Brien Image caption Graffiti on the Moine House near Tongue in Sutherland in a photograph by Jackie O'Brien

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption Sunset at Burghead on the Moray coast. Tony Sanderson said he almost stayed in to watch a film and was glad he didn't

Image copyright Mark Grant Image caption Mark Grant said he had been told this heron at Sandhaven in Aberdeenshire looked like the character Gru from the Minion movies

Image copyright Melissa Thomson Image caption Stuart Thomson's daughter, Melissa, 13, from Edinburgh, took this photo of Schiehallion and Loch Tummel from the Queen's View

Image copyright Bill Cameron Image caption Bill Cameron's image of the view looking along to Loch Etive from Buachaille Etive Beag

Image copyright David Smith Image caption David Smith came across this dog on a beach on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula. He said the dog, called Kenzie, is deaf and he drops stones next to tourists for them to throw for him.

Image copyright Andrew Forrest Image caption A picture taken from Invercoe looking down Loch Leven by Andrew Forrest

