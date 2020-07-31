Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 24 - 31 July

  • 31 July 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Looking towards Ceapabhal, Isle of Harris Image copyright Sarah Bennion
Image caption Looking towards Ceapabhal, on the Isle of Harris, this image was sent in by islander Sarah Bennion
View from Ben Venue Image copyright Laura Fitzpatrick
Image caption Laura Fitzpatrick and her family from Cumbernauld enjoyed this view from Ben Venue on their "first proper walk" since before lockdown
Sea birds at Bass Rock Image copyright Mark Irvine
Image caption Gannet-filled skies pictured on Mark Irvine's boat trip to Bass Rock
Dog Sonny Image copyright John Wilson
Image caption John Wilson's dog Sonny proudly poses on the summit of the Munro Ben Lawers
Highland bull Image copyright Joshy Koh
Image caption A Highland bull is pictured from Caerketton Hill, in the Pentland Hills, by Joshy Koh from Edinburgh
Boats at Threipmuir Reservoir Image copyright Hargun Singh
Image caption These three boats on a very calm Threipmuir Reservoir inspired Hargun Singh from Edinburgh
Quiraing, Skye Image copyright Fiona Wilson
Image caption Fiona Wilson and her family enjoyed a walk in the sunshine along the Quiraing on Skye
Jude at the beach Image copyright Gemma O'Malley
Image caption Gemma O'Malley's son Jude was hoping for a good catch during the family's trip to the beach in Assynt
Rainbow Image copyright Jackie Ross
Image caption Jackie Ross photographed this rainbow near Culbokie on the Black Isle
Wrapped silage bales Image copyright Isla Wilson
Image caption Isla Wilson was impressed by this wrapped silage bale tribute to key workers in a field at Dunfermline
Gannets and fishing boat Image copyright David Hughes
Image caption David Hughes said the gannets at Troup Head in Aberdeenshire looked to be trying to raid this fishing boat for its catch
Glen Shiel Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption The bridge at Glen Shiel battlefield site on the road to Skye is photographed by Mark Reynolds
Pap of Glencoe Image copyright Emma Notarangelo
Image caption A colourful scene at the summit of Pap of Glencoe in Emma Notarangelo's image
Sunset on the Clyde Image copyright Ross McLean
Image caption Ross McLean's picture of sunset on the Clyde in Glasgow
Golfing at Brora Image copyright Robert Hamilton
Image caption Golf coo-urse? Robert Hamilton, from Tillicoultry, watched as golfer David Abernethy took a shot at Brora Golf Club while one of its "members" looked on
Burghead on Moray Firth Image copyright Bonnie Dunbar
Image caption Bonnie Dunbar's friend Sarah Poole enjoying their trip to Burghead on the Moray coast
Roe deer Image copyright Ken O'Keefe
Image caption A roe deer jumps a fence at Kilminning nature reserve in Fife, in a picture from Ken O'Keefe
Rabbit Image copyright Jackie Gordon
Image caption "I'm all ears." Jackie Gordon could not resist taking this picture of a rabbit at Glasgow's Linn Park
Powillimount Beach Image copyright Claire Traynor
Image caption Claire Traynor said Cara found a "path to the sunshine" at Powillimount Beach in Dumfries and Galloway
Strathy Image copyright Madeleine Fraser
Image caption Madeleine Fraser, from Aberdeen, photographed her daughter Rachel and family dog Milo from a small cave at Strathy in Sutherland
View from Arran Image copyright Sheila Carswell
Image caption Sheila Carswell said she loved the contrasting colours looking out to Ailsa Craig and Pladda from High Kildonan on Arran
Loup of Fintry Image copyright Michael White
Image caption Twilight at Loup of Fintry, near Stirling, after rain the day before made this picture possible from Michael White
Glen Nevis Image copyright Kelly MacDiarmid
Image caption Kelly MacDiarmid's picturesque after-work walk up Glen Nevis near Fort William
Graffiti on croft house Image copyright Jackie O'Brien
Image caption Graffiti on the Moine House near Tongue in Sutherland in a photograph by Jackie O'Brien
Sunset at Burghead Image copyright Tony Sanderson
Image caption Sunset at Burghead on the Moray coast. Tony Sanderson said he almost stayed in to watch a film and was glad he didn't
Heron at Sandhaven Image copyright Mark Grant
Image caption Mark Grant said he had been told this heron at Sandhaven in Aberdeenshire looked like the character Gru from the Minion movies
Loch Tummel Image copyright Melissa Thomson
Image caption Stuart Thomson's daughter, Melissa, 13, from Edinburgh, took this photo of Schiehallion and Loch Tummel from the Queen's View
Glen Etive Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption Bill Cameron's image of the view looking along to Loch Etive from Buachaille Etive Beag
Kenzie Image copyright David Smith
Image caption David Smith came across this dog on a beach on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula. He said the dog, called Kenzie, is deaf and he drops stones next to tourists for them to throw for him.
Loch Leven Image copyright Andrew Forrest
Image caption A picture taken from Invercoe looking down Loch Leven by Andrew Forrest

