Image copyright
Sarah Bennion
Image caption
Looking towards Ceapabhal, on the Isle of Harris, this image was sent in by islander Sarah Bennion
Image copyright
Laura Fitzpatrick
Image caption
Laura Fitzpatrick and her family from Cumbernauld enjoyed this view from Ben Venue on their "first proper walk" since before lockdown
Image copyright
Mark Irvine
Image caption
Gannet-filled skies pictured on Mark Irvine's boat trip to Bass Rock
Image copyright
John Wilson
Image caption
John Wilson's dog Sonny proudly poses on the summit of the Munro Ben Lawers
Image copyright
Joshy Koh
Image caption
A Highland bull is pictured from Caerketton Hill, in the Pentland Hills, by Joshy Koh from Edinburgh
Image copyright
Hargun Singh
Image caption
These three boats on a very calm Threipmuir Reservoir inspired Hargun Singh from Edinburgh
Image copyright
Fiona Wilson
Image caption
Fiona Wilson and her family enjoyed a walk in the sunshine along the Quiraing on Skye
Image copyright
Gemma O'Malley
Image caption
Gemma O'Malley's son Jude was hoping for a good catch during the family's trip to the beach in Assynt
Image copyright
Jackie Ross
Image caption
Jackie Ross photographed this rainbow near Culbokie on the Black Isle
Image copyright
Isla Wilson
Image caption
Isla Wilson was impressed by this wrapped silage bale tribute to key workers in a field at Dunfermline
Image copyright
David Hughes
Image caption
David Hughes said the gannets at Troup Head in Aberdeenshire looked to be trying to raid this fishing boat for its catch
Image copyright
Mark Reynolds
Image caption
The bridge at Glen Shiel battlefield site on the road to Skye is photographed by Mark Reynolds
Image copyright
Emma Notarangelo
Image caption
A colourful scene at the summit of Pap of Glencoe in Emma Notarangelo's image
Image copyright
Ross McLean
Image caption
Ross McLean's picture of sunset on the Clyde in Glasgow
Image copyright
Robert Hamilton
Image caption
Golf coo-urse? Robert Hamilton, from Tillicoultry, watched as golfer David Abernethy took a shot at Brora Golf Club while one of its "members" looked on
Image copyright
Bonnie Dunbar
Image caption
Bonnie Dunbar's friend Sarah Poole enjoying their trip to Burghead on the Moray coast
Image copyright
Ken O'Keefe
Image caption
A roe deer jumps a fence at Kilminning nature reserve in Fife, in a picture from Ken O'Keefe
Image copyright
Jackie Gordon
Image caption
"I'm all ears." Jackie Gordon could not resist taking this picture of a rabbit at Glasgow's Linn Park
Image copyright
Claire Traynor
Image caption
Claire Traynor said Cara found a "path to the sunshine" at Powillimount Beach in Dumfries and Galloway
Image copyright
Madeleine Fraser
Image caption
Madeleine Fraser, from Aberdeen, photographed her daughter Rachel and family dog Milo from a small cave at Strathy in Sutherland
Image copyright
Sheila Carswell
Image caption
Sheila Carswell said she loved the contrasting colours looking out to Ailsa Craig and Pladda from High Kildonan on Arran
Image copyright
Michael White
Image caption
Twilight at Loup of Fintry, near Stirling, after rain the day before made this picture possible from Michael White
Image copyright
Kelly MacDiarmid
Image caption
Kelly MacDiarmid's picturesque after-work walk up Glen Nevis near Fort William
Image copyright
Jackie O'Brien
Image caption
Graffiti on the Moine House near Tongue in Sutherland in a photograph by Jackie O'Brien
Image copyright
Tony Sanderson
Image caption
Sunset at Burghead on the Moray coast. Tony Sanderson said he almost stayed in to watch a film and was glad he didn't
Image copyright
Mark Grant
Image caption
Mark Grant said he had been told this heron at Sandhaven in Aberdeenshire looked like the character Gru from the Minion movies
Image copyright
Melissa Thomson
Image caption
Stuart Thomson's daughter, Melissa, 13, from Edinburgh, took this photo of Schiehallion and Loch Tummel from the Queen's View
Image copyright
Bill Cameron
Image caption
Bill Cameron's image of the view looking along to Loch Etive from Buachaille Etive Beag
Image copyright
David Smith
Image caption
David Smith came across this dog on a beach on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula. He said the dog, called Kenzie, is deaf and he drops stones next to tourists for them to throw for him.
Image copyright
Andrew Forrest
Image caption
A picture taken from Invercoe looking down Loch Leven by Andrew Forrest
