Travellers from five more countries will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Scotland.

From Tuesday, passengers from Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia and St Vincent and The Grenadines will be exempt from the rules.

The Scottish government said the decision followed a review of infection prevalence rates of Covid-19.

Earlier this week, the quarantine rules were lifted for people travelling to Scotland from Spain.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said infection prevalence rates in countries across the world were being closely monitored.

He said: "Where there is clear evidence that it is safe to do so, we will add further countries.

"The virus remains infectious and deadly and, with quarantine restrictions being lifted, we must not become complacent."

Mr Yousaf said travellers should follow public health advice at all times, including wearing face coverings, avoiding crowded places, washing hands and social distancing.