Image copyright Getty Images

One person has been fined for not wearing a face covering in a shop in the first two weeks since it became compulsory.

Police officers spoke to the man after seeing him without a mask in a supermarket in Jedburgh on 16 July.

He was advised of the guidelines but refused to comply and was given a fixed penalty notice (FPN).

A spokeswoman confirmed it was the only FPN police had issued since the rule was introduced in Scotland on 10 July.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "The chief constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

He added: "A number of exemptions exist that mean certain people are not required to wear a face covering in a shop.

"We would encourage people to raise any concerns with business owners or staff in the first instance."