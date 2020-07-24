Scotland

  • 24 July 2020
Image caption A picture of the prime minister holding two large crabs on his visit to Scotland dominates many of Scotland's front pages. The Scottish Sun reports that Boris Johnson's visit north was an attempt to "nip a second indy vote in the bud".
Image caption The Scotsman features the same image of Mr Johnson at Stromness Harbour, Orkney, and uses a quote from the prime minister for its headline: "Covid-19 shows we can bounce back stronger together".
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused the prime minister of "crowing" as Mr Johnson denied using the coronavirus crisis to "claw back Union support", reports The Herald. The paper also reports that people who have been shielding during the pandemic will no longer have to following specific advice from 1 August.
Image caption The Press and Journal said the prime minister was "jeered" during his trip north and reports that it was "hit by protests".
Image caption As well as a picture of Mr Johnson and the crabs, The Courier leads with a story about 100 jobs losses at a Dundee firm. The paper reports that workers at Insights and Pacson Valves are facing an uncertain future due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption The prime minister's pledge of an additional £1.9bn to help Britain "bounce back stronger together" is the lead story in The Times. The paper also reports that junk food adverts are to be banned on TV before the 9om watershed.
Image caption During his visit to Scotland, the prime minister downplayed recent polls which showed that support for independence had "skyrocketed", according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper also reports that 30 million people could be given the flu vaccination this winter in a bid to help the NHS cope with a potential second wave of coronavirus.
Image caption "New SNP Law's 'Chilling' Threat to Free Speech" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper reports on concerns the new Hate Crimes Bill will lead to "state censorship" and "stifle debate".
Image caption The prime minister's defence of the union amid a recent surge in support for Scottish independence is also the splash in the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The i focuses on the additional funding granted to the devolved nations to weather the Covid-19 emergency. The paper also highlights First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's claim that Mr Johnson used his visit to Scotland as a "political weapon".
Image caption "Bute Mouse" is the headline in The National which reports that Mr Johnson told Tory activists he would "never visit Nicola Sturgeon again".
Image caption The Daily Record has a harrowing picture on its front page of an eight-year-old boy who is recovering in hospital after being attacked by two bull mastiffs. It also features a story which claims that Rangers are being investigated by the Scottish Football Association for allegedly breaching Covid testing protocols.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that up to 100 jobs are at a risk at a city hotel which has been described as Scotland's Covid-19 "ground zero".
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with calls for a probe into taxi bills incurred by city council leader Susan Aitken, including trips to an SNP event and a Paul Simon concert at The Hydro.
Image caption The Evening Express reports that the security bill to enforce Aberdeen's new roads layout will be in the region of £11,000.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with a court story about a drunk man who threw a microwave from a multi-storey flat.
Image caption And the Daily Star says Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has warned that "catfishing" con artists use his image to scam his followers on social media.

