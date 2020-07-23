Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said she acknowledged the "painful journey" of those who had been shielding for four months

People in Scotland considered to be at the greatest risk of Covid-19 will be able to go to pubs and restaurants with outdoors spaces from Friday.

Nicola Sturgeon said people shielding could also meet indoors with maximum of eight people from up to two households if physical distancing was maintained.

Visits to indoors shops or the hairdresser and using public transport will be allowed as well.

The changes come ahead of a "pause" in shielding guidelines from 1 August.

Giving her daily coronavirus briefing, the first minister acknowledged the "painful journey" of those in the shielding category over the past four months of lockdown.

"You've had to remain in your house and largely apart from all other people, even people in your own household, for months now," she said.

"But by doing so you have protected yourselves, you've reassured your loved ones and you've helped our health and care services - so a sincere and heartfelt thank you from me to each of you for that."