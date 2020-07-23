Scotland

Scotland's papers: Boris heads to Scotland in 'battle to save Union'

  • 23 July 2020
Image caption The Herald leads with Boris Johnson's visit to Scotland, saying he will seek to shore up the Union in the face of rising support for independence. The prime minister said the last few months "have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important".
Image caption The PM has launched a new campaign to save the Union, reports the Daily Express. The paper says Boris Johnson has pledged £250m in funding for Scotland as he vowed to "stick up" for every corner of the UK.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will tell Scotland how the "sheer might of the Union" has saved it 900,000 jobs and will highlighted its benefits amid concerns of a rise in Scottish nationalism.
Image caption The National says Boris Johnson is set to claim that the Union has never been stronger when he arrives in Scotland today – but the paper claims a series of polls show that most Scots now back independence.
Image caption The Scotsman reports on Nicola Sturgeon's warning that she may not ease current coronavirus restrictions as Scotland moves into the next phase of lockdown next week – in order for children to return to school full-time next month.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of failing to "fire up" Scotland's economy by keeping office workers at home for at least another four weeks - as the PM flies in to push his economic recovery plan.
Image caption Conservative MPs - including cabinet and junior ministers and two members of Parliament's intelligence watchdog committee - have accepted donations linked to Russia, the Times claims. The paper says thousands of pounds have been received by 16 MPs or their constituency parties.
Image caption The family of Scots teenager Robyn Fryar have blasted the “pathetic” sentence handed to her hit-and-run killer who treated her “worse than an animal”, the Daily Record reports. Shaun Gatti was jailed for five years and three months after mowing down the 15-year-old in Paisley, Renfrewshire, on July 7, 2019 after a night out.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the latest on the Johnny Depp court case. It reports on evidence that Amber Heard told her make-up artist that the actor tried to suffocate her with a pillow during a violent rage.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with an official dossier that says Edinburgh is at risk of losing its crown as the world's festival city due to the long-lasting impact of coronavirus on the arts.
Image caption The P & J reports that plans to open up more operating theatres to tackle the backlog of cancer patients awaiting treatment have been revealed.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with a warning from Aberdeen amusement park Codona's that 180 jobs are at risk as outdoor rides are "ordered to close". It reopened last week with safety procedures in place, however on Tuesday night the Scottish government informed bosses they were considered in the same category as a travelling funfair and ordered it to close outdoor rides.
Image caption The Daily Star says tennis players can now touch other players' balls during matches - but only if they wash hands and avoid touching their face.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on a court case where a man coughed and sneezed on another man stating he had coronavirus and later claimed it was a joke.
Image caption The Courier leads with the birth of a baby, just days after her uncle was killed in a crash.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on a court case where a man was found to have targeted young girls on a phone app.

