No lockdown following Lanarkshire virus outbreak

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Sitel site has been closed and staff have been asked to get tested for Covid

There are no plans for a local lockdown in North Lanarkshire after a covid outbreak at a call centre in Motherwell.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the fact that staff live around the country meant a local closure was not being considered.

A total of 19 cases have been linked to the Sitel site which was doing work for NHS England's test and trace system.

The site has been closed and staff have been asked to get tested for Covid.

Mr Swinney told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that something had "quite clearly gone badly wrong at the site".

'Vigorously pursue'

He added: "This facility is adjacent to the M8, right in the centre of Scotland.

"There are people from the west of Scotland, from the east of Scotland and from Lanarkshire. So it's not as simple as just applying a local lockdown.

"What is critical is that we must vigorously pursue the test and protect arrangements on every single possible contact."

The deputy first minister praised NHS Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire Council for the "absolutely razor-focused activity they have put into this" since being alerted to the outbreak on Sunday morning.

He said steps had been taken to "meticulously follow" every contact to try and break the chain of transmission.

The move has led to several pubs, coffee shops and shops being alerted after Sitel staff gave their tracing details.

"That is the most effective strategy that we can put in place to avoid having to go to any wider lockdown situation," Mr Swinney said.