Image copyright Reuters Image caption Over the last 24 hours, 22 positive cases were found with "some" likely to be linked to the Motherwell outbreak

The majority of new coronavirus cases in Scotland are in Lanarkshire following an outbreak at a local call centre, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

She told her daily briefing that there had been 22 fresh positive results and most were in Lanarkshire.

The first minister said "at least some of them" were connected to the Sitel call centre which was carrying out Test and Trace for NHS England.

A Scottish government resilience meeting will be held later.

Chaired by Ms Sturgeon, she said it would consider the latest situation and any further action that may be required.

"These figures are a sharp reminder that the virus is circulating in Scotland and a reminder that if we allow it to, it will spread rapidly in social settings or workplaces," she said.

Public Health Scotland said on Monday that eight people had tested positive for coronavirus at the contact tracing centre in Motherwell.

"Almost all" of their close contacts have been traced, Public Health Scotland added.

The office has been closed and Sitel has asked that all staff who were working at the site are tested.