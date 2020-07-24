Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 17 - 24 July

  • 24 July 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Coo and calf at Duirinish, Plockton Image copyright Heather Mackenzie
Image caption Mooove along: A Highland cow and calf at Duirinish near Plockton in a picture by Heather Mackenzie from Maryburgh.
Dolphins in Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway Image copyright Mark Woodliff
Image caption Mark Woodliff's photograph of dolphins in Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway.
Stromness Image copyright Nigel Heath
Image caption A calm scene in Orkney's Stromness harbour captured by Nigel Heath from East Kilbride.
Finlay, 12, on Bennachie's Mither Tap Image copyright Scott Mackenzie
Image caption Scott Mackenzie's son Finlay, 12, takes in the view of Aberdeenshire from Mither Tap on Bennachie.
Double rainbow at Aberdeen Airport Image copyright Iain Boyd
Image caption Iain Boyd photographed this double rainbow as he arrived for the start of a late shift at Aberdeen Airport.
Face coverings on a washing line in Arran Image copyright Diana Carswell
Image caption Face coverings drying on a washing line is now part of the "new normal" says Diana Carswell, who took her picture at Lamlash, Arran.
Gull in a car park in Leven Image copyright Morris Leonard
Image caption Morris Leonard came across this space invader in Leven.
Weather on trip to Bute Image copyright David Mitchell
Image caption David Mitchell captured this atmospheric scene on a trip to visit his Dad in Bute.
Blue tit vs squirrel Image copyright Linda Walker
Image caption A blue tit finds its favourite table has already been taken by a hungry red squirrel in a photo by Linda Walker in Fintray near Aberdeen.
Golden retriever Loki and Buachaille Etive Mor Image copyright Lauren MacFadden
Image caption Golden retriever Loki with Glen Coe's Buachaille Etive Mor in the background in a picture from Lauren MacFadden from Glasgow.
Ewe at Melon Udrigal beach Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss enjoyed the v-ewe at Mellon Udrigle in Wester Ross.
Sanna Bay in Ardnamurchan Image copyright Aldo Bookan
Image caption Fun on the beach at Sanna Bay in Ardnamurchan. Taken by Aldo Bookan.
Homeward bound from Ben Avon Image copyright Joanne Eachus
Image caption A group of walkers homeward bound from the summit of Ben Avon near Tomintoul. Photo by Joanne Eachus.
Bridge over River Findhorn Image copyright Lisa Smolak
Image caption Lisa Smolak took this image of a bridge over the River Findhorn near Nairn during a staycation in the Highlands.
Craigmaddie Reservoir Image copyright Richard McEwen
Image caption Richard McEwen, from Clydebank, captured this scene at Craigmaddie Reservoir.
Loch Faskally Image copyright Brian Gibb
Image caption Ripples on Loch Faskally at Pitlochry in a photo by Brian Gibb.
Kayakers at Hopeman in Moray Image copyright Lorraine Ironside-Bown
Image caption Kayakers enjoying calm conditions in the Moray Firth at Hopeman. Photo sent in by Lorraine Ironside-Bown
Sheep on Skye Image copyright Catherine Mackinnon
Image caption Catherine Mackinnon got caught in this "traffic jam" on a road on Skye.
Isle of Bute Image copyright Margaret Winton
Image caption Margaret Winton enjoyed a walk in the sunshine on West Island Way on the Isle of Bute.
A trip to Cairngorms Image copyright Naomi Cessford
Image caption Naomi Cessford and her family made the most of a peaceful and tranquil day in the Cairngorms.
Pony ride on Balmedie beach Image copyright Jackie Corsie
Image caption An atmospheric pony ride on Balmedie beach in a photo taken by Jackie Corsie.
Monty at Collieston Image copyright Ally Macleod
Image caption Ally Macleod's dog Monty and the view over Collieston in Aberdeenshire.
Eilean Donan Castle Image copyright Inez Kohls
Image caption Inez Kohls, from Corpach, snapped this photo of the famous Eilean Donan Castle.
Sunrise at Tayport Image copyright Richard Smernicki
Image caption Richard Smernicki was up early to get this sunrise at West Lights, Tayport, on the River Tay.
Madge at Glen Coe Image copyright Lesley Keillor
Image caption Lesley Keillor's daughter Morgan photographed their posing pooch Madge at Glen Coe.
Puffins Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Eric Niven, from Dundee, said it was great to see puffins on a trip to the Isle of May.
St Andrews Image copyright Kenneth Orr
Image caption Kenneth Orr's picture of a colourful sky at St Andrews.
Hare Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption Curtis Welsh, of Melrose, said this hare was bounding straight for him before it spotted him and stopped in its tracks.
Gannet with a mackerel Image copyright Neil Hebden
Image caption Neil Hebden, from Newtonhill, took this shot of a gannet catching mackerel off Macduff.
Cattle at Brora Image copyright Jonas Somerville Andersen
Image caption Cattle on the beach at Brora in a picture by Jonas Somerville Andersen during a trip on the North Coast 500 tourist route.

