A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Image copyright
Heather Mackenzie
Image caption
Mooove along: A Highland cow and calf at Duirinish near Plockton in a picture by Heather Mackenzie from Maryburgh.
Image copyright
Mark Woodliff
Image caption
Mark Woodliff's photograph of dolphins in Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway.
Image copyright
Nigel Heath
Image caption
A calm scene in Orkney's Stromness harbour captured by Nigel Heath from East Kilbride.
Image copyright
Scott Mackenzie
Image caption
Scott Mackenzie's son Finlay, 12, takes in the view of Aberdeenshire from Mither Tap on Bennachie.
Image copyright
Iain Boyd
Image caption
Iain Boyd photographed this double rainbow as he arrived for the start of a late shift at Aberdeen Airport.
Image copyright
Diana Carswell
Image caption
Face coverings drying on a washing line is now part of the "new normal" says Diana Carswell, who took her picture at Lamlash, Arran.
Image copyright
Morris Leonard
Image caption
Morris Leonard came across this space invader in Leven.
Image copyright
David Mitchell
Image caption
David Mitchell captured this atmospheric scene on a trip to visit his Dad in Bute.
Image copyright
Linda Walker
Image caption
A blue tit finds its favourite table has already been taken by a hungry red squirrel in a photo by Linda Walker in Fintray near Aberdeen.
Image copyright
Lauren MacFadden
Image caption
Golden retriever Loki with Glen Coe's Buachaille Etive Mor in the background in a picture from Lauren MacFadden from Glasgow.
Image copyright
Jane Sayliss
Image caption
Jane Sayliss enjoyed the v-ewe at Mellon Udrigle in Wester Ross.
Image copyright
Aldo Bookan
Image caption
Fun on the beach at Sanna Bay in Ardnamurchan. Taken by Aldo Bookan.
Image copyright
Joanne Eachus
Image caption
A group of walkers homeward bound from the summit of Ben Avon near Tomintoul. Photo by Joanne Eachus.
Image copyright
Lisa Smolak
Image caption
Lisa Smolak took this image of a bridge over the River Findhorn near Nairn during a staycation in the Highlands.
Image copyright
Richard McEwen
Image caption
Richard McEwen, from Clydebank, captured this scene at Craigmaddie Reservoir.
Image copyright
Brian Gibb
Image caption
Ripples on Loch Faskally at Pitlochry in a photo by Brian Gibb.
Image copyright
Lorraine Ironside-Bown
Image caption
Kayakers enjoying calm conditions in the Moray Firth at Hopeman. Photo sent in by Lorraine Ironside-Bown
Image copyright
Catherine Mackinnon
Image caption
Catherine Mackinnon got caught in this "traffic jam" on a road on Skye.
Image copyright
Margaret Winton
Image caption
Margaret Winton enjoyed a walk in the sunshine on West Island Way on the Isle of Bute.
Image copyright
Naomi Cessford
Image caption
Naomi Cessford and her family made the most of a peaceful and tranquil day in the Cairngorms.
Image copyright
Jackie Corsie
Image caption
An atmospheric pony ride on Balmedie beach in a photo taken by Jackie Corsie.
Image copyright
Ally Macleod
Image caption
Ally Macleod's dog Monty and the view over Collieston in Aberdeenshire.
Image copyright
Inez Kohls
Image caption
Inez Kohls, from Corpach, snapped this photo of the famous Eilean Donan Castle.
Image copyright
Richard Smernicki
Image caption
Richard Smernicki was up early to get this sunrise at West Lights, Tayport, on the River Tay.
Image copyright
Lesley Keillor
Image caption
Lesley Keillor's daughter Morgan photographed their posing pooch Madge at Glen Coe.
Image copyright
Eric Niven
Image caption
Eric Niven, from Dundee, said it was great to see puffins on a trip to the Isle of May.
Image copyright
Kenneth Orr
Image caption
Kenneth Orr's picture of a colourful sky at St Andrews.
Image copyright
Curtis Welsh
Image caption
Curtis Welsh, of Melrose, said this hare was bounding straight for him before it spotted him and stopped in its tracks.
Image copyright
Neil Hebden
Image caption
Neil Hebden, from Newtonhill, took this shot of a gannet catching mackerel off Macduff.
Image copyright
Jonas Somerville Andersen
Image caption
Cattle on the beach at Brora in a picture by Jonas Somerville Andersen during a trip on the North Coast 500 tourist route.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.