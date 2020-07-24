A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Heather Mackenzie Image caption Mooove along: A Highland cow and calf at Duirinish near Plockton in a picture by Heather Mackenzie from Maryburgh.

Image copyright Mark Woodliff Image caption Mark Woodliff's photograph of dolphins in Loch Ryan in Dumfries and Galloway.

Image copyright Nigel Heath Image caption A calm scene in Orkney's Stromness harbour captured by Nigel Heath from East Kilbride.

Image copyright Scott Mackenzie Image caption Scott Mackenzie's son Finlay, 12, takes in the view of Aberdeenshire from Mither Tap on Bennachie.

Image copyright Iain Boyd Image caption Iain Boyd photographed this double rainbow as he arrived for the start of a late shift at Aberdeen Airport.

Image copyright Diana Carswell Image caption Face coverings drying on a washing line is now part of the "new normal" says Diana Carswell, who took her picture at Lamlash, Arran.

Image copyright Morris Leonard Image caption Morris Leonard came across this space invader in Leven.

Image copyright David Mitchell Image caption David Mitchell captured this atmospheric scene on a trip to visit his Dad in Bute.

Image copyright Linda Walker Image caption A blue tit finds its favourite table has already been taken by a hungry red squirrel in a photo by Linda Walker in Fintray near Aberdeen.

Image copyright Lauren MacFadden Image caption Golden retriever Loki with Glen Coe's Buachaille Etive Mor in the background in a picture from Lauren MacFadden from Glasgow.

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption Jane Sayliss enjoyed the v-ewe at Mellon Udrigle in Wester Ross.

Image copyright Aldo Bookan Image caption Fun on the beach at Sanna Bay in Ardnamurchan. Taken by Aldo Bookan.

Image copyright Joanne Eachus Image caption A group of walkers homeward bound from the summit of Ben Avon near Tomintoul. Photo by Joanne Eachus.

Image copyright Lisa Smolak Image caption Lisa Smolak took this image of a bridge over the River Findhorn near Nairn during a staycation in the Highlands.

Image copyright Richard McEwen Image caption Richard McEwen, from Clydebank, captured this scene at Craigmaddie Reservoir.

Image copyright Brian Gibb Image caption Ripples on Loch Faskally at Pitlochry in a photo by Brian Gibb.

Image copyright Lorraine Ironside-Bown Image caption Kayakers enjoying calm conditions in the Moray Firth at Hopeman. Photo sent in by Lorraine Ironside-Bown

Image copyright Catherine Mackinnon Image caption Catherine Mackinnon got caught in this "traffic jam" on a road on Skye.

Image copyright Margaret Winton Image caption Margaret Winton enjoyed a walk in the sunshine on West Island Way on the Isle of Bute.

Image copyright Naomi Cessford Image caption Naomi Cessford and her family made the most of a peaceful and tranquil day in the Cairngorms.

Image copyright Jackie Corsie Image caption An atmospheric pony ride on Balmedie beach in a photo taken by Jackie Corsie.

Image copyright Ally Macleod Image caption Ally Macleod's dog Monty and the view over Collieston in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Inez Kohls Image caption Inez Kohls, from Corpach, snapped this photo of the famous Eilean Donan Castle.

Image copyright Richard Smernicki Image caption Richard Smernicki was up early to get this sunrise at West Lights, Tayport, on the River Tay.

Image copyright Lesley Keillor Image caption Lesley Keillor's daughter Morgan photographed their posing pooch Madge at Glen Coe.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption Eric Niven, from Dundee, said it was great to see puffins on a trip to the Isle of May.

Image copyright Kenneth Orr Image caption Kenneth Orr's picture of a colourful sky at St Andrews.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Curtis Welsh, of Melrose, said this hare was bounding straight for him before it spotted him and stopped in its tracks.

Image copyright Neil Hebden Image caption Neil Hebden, from Newtonhill, took this shot of a gannet catching mackerel off Macduff.

Image copyright Jonas Somerville Andersen Image caption Cattle on the beach at Brora in a picture by Jonas Somerville Andersen during a trip on the North Coast 500 tourist route.

