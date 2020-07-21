Image copyright Getty Images

Children under the age of five with potential coronavirus symptoms will be eligible for testing from Wednesday.

Currently, a test is only carried out if there is a "pressing clinical need" to do so.

This includes when young children are admitted to hospital or for young patients in hospital whose condition unexpectedly deteriorates.

Routine tests will now be available at drive-in and mobile testing units or by ordering a home test kit.

Scotland's Interim Chief Medical Officer, Gregor Smith, said the move was in light of "the continued change in lockdown restrictions and the resumption of early learning and childcare".

He added: "We want to avoid households having to isolate unnecessarily if young children in their family are displaying coronavirus-like symptoms, which can be common in this age group.

"I would encourage anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, or whose child has symptoms, to get a test immediately to help us suppress the spread of the virus."

A study of European children with Covid-19 has suggested deaths are extremely rare.

Four of the 582 children studied died, two of whom had known underlying health conditions.

Children's symptoms were generally mild. Some who tested positive had no symptoms, but about one in 10 in the study needed intensive care.

Researchers led by a team at London's Great Ormond Street looked at 582 children aged from three days up to 18 years living in 25 European countries.

Doctors say the work is "reassuring" but more needs to be known about treatments for the seriously ill.