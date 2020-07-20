People who travel to Scotland from Spain will not have to quarantine for a 14 day period.

The change, coming in later this week, was sanctioned after a review of infection rates in mainland Spain and the Spanish islands.

The move opens the path for Scots to go on holiday in Spain, and for Spaniards to travel to Scotland, without having to go into isolation for two weeks.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the virus was "still active and deadly".

But he said further countries could be added to the list of "air bridge" destinations when it was deemed "safe to do so".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.