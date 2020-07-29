Coronavirus in Scotland quiz: How well do you know the restrictions?
We've been asking you to send us your coronavirus questions - and you've responded in your thousands.
But now it's your turn to be tested on how well you know Scotland's lockdown rules. What has been eased and what has not?
So, go on - try out our Covid-19 quiz.
More answers to your questions about coronavirus restrictions
Below you'll find some of the questions sent in by readers that we have found the answers to.
You can submit your question here.
- Coronavirus in Scotland: Your questions answered on lockdown easing
- Coronavirus in Scotland: Your questions answered on shielding
- Coronavirus in Scotland: Your questions answered on holidays
- DEATHS: Who is dying and where with Covid-19 in Scotland?
- CASES: Coronavirus in Scotland: How many cases are there?
- LOCKDOWN EASING: What changes and when in Scotland?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
Picture credits: Getty Images, Alex Miller, Reuters