Image copyright Live Nation Image caption An artist's impression of what drive-in events could look like - however in Scotland, those attending will have to stay in their cars most of the time

Live drive-in events will be able to take place from Wednesday, the Scottish government has announced.

Live concerts, comedy nights, theatre productions and bingo have been given the go-ahead, a week after drive-in cinemas were allowed to restart.

However, new guidance means audience members will have to stay in their cars unless going to the toilet or concession areas.

There is no confirmed date for the restart of other live events.

The Scottish government has said it will not be before the end of the month.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Fiona Hyslop said the live events sector could restart this week, as new guidance was published on how the sector could operate safely

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced on Monday that new guidance had been published to allow the live events sector to restart.

She said: "The risk of Covid-19 spreading in environments such as live events where a number of people are gathered together means, sadly, the format as we know it may have to adapt for some time to come.

"Drive-in live events signal that innovative approaches can provide a first step towards recovery and can be the needed lifeline for our events sector during this time."

Staff to challenge rule-breakers

Events such as comedy nights, concerts and theatre productions will have to conform to government guidelines upon restarting, as well as noting the details of staff and customers, ensuring just one extended household per car is in attendance and having vehicles placed at least three metres from each other.

According to the guidance published on the Scottish government website, designed for the wider events industry, non-compliance with measures put in place by event organisers should be considered "unruly behaviour" and staff are instructed to "challenge" customers not following the rules.

Peter Duthie, the chairman of the Scottish government's event industry advisory group and chief executive of the SEC in Glasgow, said: "The events industry has been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to be one of the last industries to come out of lockdown.

"Events contribute in the region of £6bn to the Scottish economy and also make a vital contribution to the nation's well-being.

"To ensure they continue to do so, the event industry advisory group is working closely with the Scottish government to help build a speedy and sustainable long-term recovery plan for the sector as whole."