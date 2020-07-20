Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PIRC found officers were justified in their use of PAVA spray

Police officers in Glasgow were justified in using an "incapacitant" spray to subdue an incident, according to the police watchdog.

The PAVA spray was used on a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman after officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a flat on 2 May.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) said officers were threatened with violence and attacked.

PAVA spray is similar to pepper spray and mainly affects the eyes.

The Pirc report found the 30-year-old householder refused the officers entry to the flat and threatened them with violence.

It said the officers broke the door down using a manual battering ram and the man lunged at the officers, trying to kick them before the spray was used.

According to the report, this allowed the officers to gain control and arrest him.

The report also found that the woman then attacked the officers by throwing glass bottles and crockery at them.

She was issued with a verbal warning by an officer prior to discharging his PAVA spray at her.

'Proportionate and justified'

The incident was referred to the watchdog by Police Scotland, which is standard procedure.

Pirc found the officers had to act to prevent themselves being injured further and to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

The report concluded that in the circumstances, the use of the PAVA spray was proportionate and justified.

It also took into consideration the Covid-19 regulations.

The man and woman are both subject to a report to the procurator fiscal.