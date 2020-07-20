These are external links and will open in a new window
From harvesting herring in 1910 to taxi drivers working Glasgow in 1980, Her Century reveals glimpses into the lives of Scottish women over the past 100 years.
The collection of films meander between archive footage, educational and promotional material, amateur footage and propaganda to demonstrate how the roles of women have evolved.
Crofters, campaigners, factory workers, psychologists, mothers, pilots and educators are all represented in the National Library of Scotland's exhibition, which has already toured cinemas around the country.
But with lockdown restrictions and the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, the exhibition has moved online and the films are available to watch online on the Her Century website.