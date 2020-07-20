Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption The film discusses gender roles with young girls in 1980 where they talk about women in male-dominated workspaces, like these traffic wardens in Glasgow

From harvesting herring in 1910 to taxi drivers working Glasgow in 1980, Her Century reveals glimpses into the lives of Scottish women over the past 100 years.

The collection of films meander between archive footage, educational and promotional material, amateur footage and propaganda to demonstrate how the roles of women have evolved.

Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption The film "A Day in the Home" explores what it was like to be a housewife in 1951. Here, the women spend their free time having a sewing bee

Crofters, campaigners, factory workers, psychologists, mothers, pilots and educators are all represented in the National Library of Scotland's exhibition, which has already toured cinemas around the country.

But with lockdown restrictions and the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing, the exhibition has moved online and the films are available to watch online on the Her Century website.

Image copyright Munro, Emily Image caption In an advert for the Scottish Co-operative in 1961, "thrifty housewives" are encouraged to shop there

Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption A photograph from a Girls' Club appeal for donations in 1939. The aim of the club was to teach working class girls the skills they would need "to be the homebuilders of tomorrow"

Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption Here, two girls are on a trip to the countryside, taken from a 1972 advert that encouraged women to buy a pass and journey across Scotland on short breaks

Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption Here, some Scottish women are at work harvesting herring in 1910 in Yarmouth which is about 600 miles from home

Image copyright Emily Munro/ NLS Image caption "Most women just want the same chances as men," one young woman said in 1980. Here, a female taxi driver in Glasgow is working

All images are subject to copyright.