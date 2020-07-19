Image copyright Getty Images

More than 20 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Scotland for the second day in a row.

Saturday saw the biggest rise in nearly a month with 21 new cases - the largest daily increase since 21 June.

A further 23 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday.

No new deaths were registered in Scotland following a positive test for the virus, meaning that only one death in the last 11 days has been recorded using this measure.

On Saturday, Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch said he would expect "day-to-day" variation in the number of confirmed cases and did not believe the new ones were part of a cluster as they were spread around the country.