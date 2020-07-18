Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland has seen the biggest daily rise in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in almost a month.

The Scottish government said 21 cases had been detected in the last 24 hours - eight of them within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

It is the biggest daily increase since 21 June.

However, Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, said he expected to see "day-to-day variation" in the number of new cases.

He told BBC Scotland that the 21 new cases were not in a cluster but spread around the country.

The percentage of tests coming back positive remains low in Scotland and has been under 1% since the end of May.