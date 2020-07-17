Image caption Mesh surgery was halted completely in Scotland in 2018

A national vaginal mesh removal service is to be introduced next month for women in Scotland who have experienced complications following surgery.

The £1.3m Scottish government-funded scheme will be delivered by a team from NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde.

The use of mesh implants to treat conditions some women suffer after childbirth, such as incontinence and prolapse, was halted in 2018.

It was previously suspended "in all but exceptional circumstances" in 2014.

The Scottish government said in May that women who had suffered painful side effects would be able to apply for a one-off £1,000 payment from the start of this month.

Psychological support will also be provided by the new service, which will be "gradually introduced" from next month.

It will provide comprehensive assessments and vaginal mesh removal surgery for women over the age of 16 who have complications from mesh insertion (vaginally or abdominally) for urinary incontinence and prolapse.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she recognised the "distressing physical and emotional effects which mesh complications have had on women".

"We have listened to the women affected by mesh complications and this new service reflects their wish to have a clear, single national pathway for treatment," she added.

"Ongoing follow-up for pain management, psychological and psychosexual needs will be provided within services commissioned locally by the NHS Boards where patients live so their care can be delivered as close to home as possible."

Hundreds of women say mesh implants, which are used to repair damaged or weakened tissue, have ruined their lives.

Some were left in constant pain after the implants hardened and were told they could never have sex again.

After the implants were listed as an underlying cause of death of a woman in August 2018, Scotland's health boards were ordered to immediately halt their use in surgery the following month.