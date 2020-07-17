Image copyright Getty Images

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a delay to Scotland's census.

The count was scheduled to begin in March next year but it has now been pushed back until March, 2022, the Scottish government has announced.

The census has taken place in Scotland every 10 years since 1801 and it is the first time the count has been postponed since 1941.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the decision to delay was "not taken lightly".

She added: "The quality of the census data must remain robust and by moving to 2022 National Records of Scotland (NRS) can continue to deliver a census which ensures the highest possible response rate from people across Scotland."

'Major logistical operation'

The census provides information to help plan future schools and other infrastructure, as well as giving a breakdown of the population and ethnic make-up of Scotland.

NRS chief executive Paul Lowe said the delay is "the right decision".

He added: "The census is a major logistical operation and the 12 months running up to a census are vital in planning and testing the effectiveness and security of systems and processes.

"Covid-19 restrictions have delayed or prevented many of these key activities, including engagement with key organisations, from taking place over recent months."