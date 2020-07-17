A 10-year-old boy has died following an accident at a building site in Drumchapel.

Police were called on Thursday at about 21:55 to reports of a boy seriously injured near Glenkirk Drive.

Officers, along with the fire and ambulance service, arrived a short time later.

The 10-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died soon after arrival.

Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident but the death is "not being treated as suspicious".

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.