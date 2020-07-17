Image copyright Mhairi Swanson Image caption Ms Swanson says this has been the longest she has ever spent out of the pool in her life

One of Scotland's national level swimmers, Mhairi Swanson, has urged the first minister to open pools.

In a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, the Edinburgh athlete accused the Scottish government of putting drinking and shopping ahead of physical exercise.

Ms Swanson said that keeping fit and tackling obesity were key in the fight against Covid-19.

The Scottish government said it wanted to see swimming pools reopen "as soon as it is safe to do so".

Ms Swanson argued that pools were "safe, sanitised and hygienic" and that social distancing could be maintained.

Current Scottish government guidance, however, states that swimming pools come under a list of venues which "involve prolonged close social contact, increasing the chance of infection spreading".

It is for this reason, the government says, that they must remain closed for now.

The reopening of pools in Scotland will be considered after 31 July. In England pools will reopen on 25 July.

Image copyright Mhairi Swanson Image caption Mhairi has not been in the water, which she says "feels like home", for more than 16 weeks

But for Ms Swanson, the closure of swimming pools is "disappointing" and a decision "she does not understand".

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, she said: "To me it seems very much like it's pubs before pools at the moment.

"I personally don't think it seems like getting sports back up and running is a priority and to me that's quite concerning.

"I mean, are we seriously aspiring to be a nation of shoppers and drinkers? The prioritisation of drinking and alcoholism before exercise and physical wellbeing says a lot about Scotland's culture".

The Scottish government said it was working towards the reopening of pools, gyms and indoor sports courts.

A spokesperson added: "In order to make reopening possible we are currently developing national guidance on protocols to ensure that physical distancing and hygiene measures can be observed.

"We are thinking carefully about these matters on an ongoing basis and, unfortunately, there are particular challenges for gyms and swimming pools in particular, in relation to confined and poorly ventilated changing facilities and the higher risk of transmission through perspiration.

"We will continue our assessment and provide an update on opening dates as soon as possible."