Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scientists examine samples for the specific protein that helps our bodies fight the virus

The percentage of people in Scotland who have been exposed to coronavirus is likely to be less than 5%.

Based on random testing of blood samples between the end of April and the end of June this year it was revealed that 4.3% had antibodies.

Researchers looked for the specific proteins that the body produces to fight infection.

The 4,751 samples tested came from routine blood checks carried out by the health service in Scotland.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nicola Steedman presented the findings from Public Health Scotland during the Scottish government's daily briefing on Thursday.

In an appeal to the public about complying with the current restrictions, she said: "Only a fairly small proportion of the population have so far likely been exposed to coronavirus in Scotland. And it is this low number of people, likely exposed, that explains and reinforces our on-going messages to you.

"Firstly, that we need to be careful when we are easing out of lockdown and secondly this is why we still want you to follow all of the current guidance on physical distancing and all the measures that we recommend in order to protect you, your loved ones and in fact protect all of us."