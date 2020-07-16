Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Biggest day for Scotland' as lockdown eased

  • 16 July 2020
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's comments that Wednesday was the "biggest day for Scotland" as coronavirus restrictions eased make the front page of the Press and Journal. It was Scotland's biggest step out of lockdown so far, with bars, restaurants and hairdressers reopening.
Image caption "Relieved" Scots have been celebrating their new freedoms, The Daily Star reports. The paper's front page also features the relaxed coronavirus restrictions.
Image caption The Herald reports that more than 95% of Scots have not had coronavirus. Public health experts analysed blood samples to see what proportion had antibodies, and measured it at just 4.3% by 21 June.
Image caption "Vaccine hopes rise", according to the Daily Telegraph, as scientists hail a breakthrough in the bid to beat Covid-19. Phase one human trials of the Oxford vaccine have shown it generates an immune response against the virus, the paper says. But a source has cautioned that while the results are promising there is not yet evidence of long-lasting immunity.
Image caption The Times carries the story on vaccine hopes as its lead, saying the Oxford trial has had "thrilling" results.
Image caption The Scotsman front page reports on the UK government announcement that Scotland is set to be handed powers in areas such as air quality and animal welfare currently regulated at EU level in what the UK government calls a "power surge" to Holyrood.
Image caption The National also reports on the UK government's blueprint for when the post-Brexit transition period ends. It has a different take - the paper says the changes amount to a devolution "power grab".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak faces a £372bn black hole in the UK's finances. The paper says tax hikes are looming and that tough choices lie ahead.
Image caption The impact of the pandemic on the nation's finances also leads The Courier. The paper says local councils have been left with extra costs as a result, and that the councils' umbrella body Cosla has demanded talks with the Scottish government's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to discuss the issue.
Image caption The i's Scotland edition reports that Downing Street is "all over the shop" when it comes to advice on wearing face coverings in England. In Scotland, they are compulsory in shops and on public transport.
Image caption The Aberdeen Evening Express reports on fresh calls for more sites for travellers, after caravans and horses camped out on a football pitch.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports that a man has pled guilty to assault and dangerous driving. The paper says he was involved in a high speed chase with the police after an altercation with his neighbour over a car part.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that a pub manager and his three associates were jailed for a total of more than 24 years after admitting to assault and robbery charges. Pub manager Aiden Kelly told the men when to strike to steal the takings of a Grassmarket pub. The men stole more than £77,000.

