Image caption Workers are self-isolating at the Herefordshire farm

A group of 63 farm workers in Scotland are being traced after it emerged they were on the same flight as people who travelled to a coronavirus-hit farm.

Vegetable producers A S Green and Co in Mathon, Herefordshire, went into lockdown after tests showed 93 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

Some of the farm's labourers were on a flight bringing agricultural workers to the UK which included 63 people heading to Scotland.

Everyone on the flight is being tested.

None of the 76 passengers who travelled onwards to work at other farms in England have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

The A S Green farm employs a mix of seasonal workers from the UK and abroad and they have been asked to quarantine at the site's live-in accommodation.

Three workers who left the farm against health advice, one of whom had tested positive for Covid-19, have now been traced and are self isolating.

No symptoms

Katie Spence, Public Health England's Midlands health protection director, said public health authorities in Scotland had been notified of the group of 63 workers who travelled onwards to Scottish farms.

She said: "Information gathered from both the recruitment company and from the workers themselves suggested that those workers who tested positive were not showing any symptoms of Covid-19 at the time they travelled to the UK.

"We know, however, that there is a risk that people can transmit the infection before - or without ever - developing symptoms, and this is why we've taken a precautionary approach to follow-up workers who were on the same flight as the confirmed cases."

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.