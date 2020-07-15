Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tens of thousands of visitors normally usher in the new year at what is billed as "the UK's biggest street party"

Edinburgh's Hogmanay will learn its fate on 21 July when the city council decides if and how it will go ahead.

The Christmas and New Year celebrations are unlikely to attract anything like their normal numbers in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Cammy Day, deputy leader of City of Edinburgh City Council, said the street parties would be "different but exciting".

He said "having 80,000-100,000 people in one street was not reasonable",

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, Mr Day said: "Will there be so many big en masse events?

"That is unlikely but can we have things like the markets spread all across the city? Can we have displays all over the city?

"All these things are being considered behind the scenes. We do have to make that decision quite imminently about what we do at Christmas and New Year".

He said discussions were continuing but plans would be presented to an all-party group of councillors who will make the final decision.