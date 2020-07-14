Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A shopper in Glasgow wearing a disposable face covering

Police did not have to issue a single fine across Scotland over the weekend to people for breaking rules on wearing face coverings in public.

Since Friday they have been mandatory in shops, almost three weeks after they became compulsory on public transport.

The first minister said there was evidence of "extremely high" compliance with the new regulations.

Police have said they would only enforce the law with a fixed penalty notice as a last resort.

People with certain medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five, will be exempt from covering their nose and mouth.

The Scottish government has said it hopes using face coverings will provide an additional layer of protection to lower the risk of coronavirus being transmitted.

On Monday night it emerged wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets in England is to become mandatory from 24 July.

Those who fail to comply with the new rules will face a fine of up to £100.

The move follows confusion about the UK government's intentions in recent days, with a senior minister suggesting on Sunday that people should use their "common sense" rather than being compelled to cover up.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers at Waverely Station in Edinburgh must wear face coverings

Ahead of the measures coming into force in Scotland police urged people to "take personal responsibility to do the right thing".

The first minister said she hoped wearing face coverings to combat the spread of the virus would become as automatic as wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking during her media briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said the early signs were encouraging.

She added: "Everything I have seen and heard through reports and through my own brief visits to a couple of shops yesterday suggests compliance with the new law has been extremely high indeed and I want to thank everybody for that.

"It is what I would have expected but it is, of course, welcome."