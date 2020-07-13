Image copyright Getty Images

Public health teams are investigating after seven new cases of coronavirus were reported at a care home in the greater Glasgow area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the positive tests were among 19 recorded in Scotland on Sunday, a higher number than had been the norm in recent weeks.

All seven cases were among patients who were showing no symptoms of the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said the cases were being looked at in "much more detail" with follow up checks being carried out.

However, she said the public should not be "alarmed", and that the increases in daily cases were "still very low".

The average new daily case rate in Scotland had been in single figures for several weeks, with the government targeting the effective elimination of Covid-19 north of the border. No deaths have been reported for five days running.

But 19 positive tests were logged on Sunday, following on from 18 on Friday, the highest numbers seen since 21 June.

Ms Sturgeon said that "on any occasion where there is an increase like that we look very thoroughly to see if there are any patterns of particular causes for concern".

She said 12 of Sunday's cases were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, and seven had been traced to a single care home.

New confirmed cases of Covid-19

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said the cluster of new cases was not considered to be a localised outbreak, like the one in the Dumfries and Galloway area the previous week.

All seven cases were among people who were not showing symptoms, but were tested as part of routine checks which take place in care homes. No further details about them are currently available, including whether those affected include residents or staff.

Ms Sturgeon said the government would be liaising with the health board, with testing and checks of infection prevention and control measures being led by the local health protection team.

And Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the "standard procedure" would be for the home to be closed to new admissions and for extra support to be made available by primary care teams.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A range of cancer screening programmes were put on hold at the outset of the pandemic

Ms Freeman also announced that NHS boards are to resume breast cancer screening programmes that were paused in the early stages of the pandemic.

She said it had been a "difficult decision" to halt the service, but that it could now resume alongside cervical tests and other programmes.

Anyone who had their breast screening appointment cancelled or put off in March will receive a letter in the coming weeks to rearrange it.

There will be no changes to the screening process itself, although extra safety measures have been introduced, with staff wearing protective equipment and appointments staggered to make sure waiting areas are quieter.

Ms Freeman said it would "take a bit of time to get the service fully up and running again", but said it was an "important further step in restarting NHS activities".