A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Jill Barnfather Image caption Stag flight: "Ever seen a deer fly?" asks Jill Barnfather. "Cycling along the Moray coastal path near Portknockie as the sun started to set, this handsome boy took flight".

Image copyright Tristram Fox Image caption Comet the hour: "A hard won shot, lots of driving around trying to find gaps in the clouds, captured about 01:30 near Kelso", explains Tristram Fox.

Image copyright Lindsey Mainds Image caption Bay of tranquillity: "We managed to have our first proper trip out with the grandparents since before lockdown and it was a great day for it", says Lindsey Mainds. "Aberlady Bay (East Lothian) was looking beautiful".

Image copyright Rob Buchan Image caption Fish supper: "My passion is photographing wildlife and in particular birds," says Rob Buchan, who caught this impressive shot in Aviemore.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption Flower pedals: "Whilst out on my local bike ride I was attracted to stop and snap this image at the entrance to Ancrum in the Scottish Borders", says Curtis Welsh.

Image copyright Howard Russell Image caption Platform hues: "The sunrise from Rosemarkie on The Black Isle", thanks to Howard Russell.

Image copyright Roger Turnbull Image caption Pregnant pause: "My incredible midwife wife, Julie, who has totally earned her day off on Kilbride Beach, Argyll, with Arran in the background", says Roger Turnbull. "Keeping socially distant as always".

Image copyright Scott Robinson Image caption View finder: "Sunrise and cloud inversion over Stuc a'Chroin from Beinn Each", from Scott Robinson.

Image copyright Steven Spence Image caption Bird watchers: Having a good look around were these puffins at Sumburgh Head, as spotted by Steven Spence. "They seem to be doing their social distancing," he said.

Image copyright John Livesey Image caption The fresh prints of beach air: "Traigh Mhor," says John Livesey at Barra. "Over 1.5 miles of golden beach to ourselves with a pod of dolphins playing just off the shoreline whilst walking back from exploring 'the Caves of Life'.”

Image copyright Gordon MacBain Image caption Fisher prize: "Fishing the River Devon I saw a kingfisher so returned in the morning with my camera and it obliged by turning up again," says Gordon MacBain.

Image copyright David Walker Image caption Summit special: "The top of Ben Lawers after a recent hike," says David Walker. "The weather got much better after we broke through the clouds!"

Image copyright Lindsay Innes Image caption Profile picture: "This gannet was at Troup Head near Macduff," says Lindsay Innes. "Close up they are stunning birds and this one was certainly posing."

Image copyright Damo McCoy Image caption Falling in love: "The famous waterfall in front of Buachaille Etive Mòr," says Damo McCoy. "Breath-taking!"

Image copyright Alex AJ Petrie Image caption Somewhere under the rainbow: "I took this shot on Dunoon from my living room window," says Alex AJ Petrie.

Image copyright David Rowley Image caption Bird's eye view: "This kestrel was in the car parking area of Eskbank railway station in Midlothian," says David Rowley. "There were two young and two adults in and around the car park area over the last few days."

Image copyright Abi Lyall Image caption Doggy paddlers: "I work as a dog walker," says Abi Lyall. "I got a lovely snap of my daughter Emily entertaining the pack down at Balmedie beach."

Image copyright Fraser Keys Image caption On top of the world: "My son Murray playing with our dog Scout at the top of Culter Fell," says Fraser Keys. "We were out for our first family walk after lockdown with my wife and our other child Megan."

Image copyright Alan Butterfield Image caption Cloudburst: "The sun just bursting through dark clouds above Lossiemouth East Beach," from Alan Butterfield.

Image copyright Jacqueline Lewis Image caption Good Crieff! "Came across this phacelia field whilst out driving around," says Jacqueline Lewis.

Image copyright Alan Moss Image caption Pheasant company: "This noisy young bird was snapped during a family walk in Glenshee," says Alan Moss.

Image copyright Ruaraidh McMahon Image caption "Daddy.....": "My daughter Rosie watching horses running by on Balmedie beach," says Ruaraidh McMahon. "Not sure what she was thinking at the time but on the way home she asked if she could go horse riding!"

Image copyright Marvin Morrison Image caption Rainbow waterfall: "I caught this image as a rainstorm headed out to sea off the coast of Findon, Aberdeenshire," says Marvin Morrison.

Image copyright Sharon Dalgoutte Image caption Eyes left: "We went to the beach to walk our dog and came across this lovely family in North Ayrshire," says Sharon Dalgoutte.

Image copyright Paul Climie Image caption Peach of a shot: "Loch Melfort, watching the sky go through a full range of colours at sunset," says Paul Climie. "Beautiful place."

Image copyright Diana Brown Image caption Fox news: "Wildlife taking back the streets," says Diana Brown. "My back yard in Croftfoot, Glasgow, during Lockdown."

Image copyright Chris Whitesmith Image caption ... and fox snooze: "This fox was peacefully sunbathing in the garden," says Chris Whitesmith in Bishopbriggs.

Image copyright Christopher French Image caption A boy and his bucket: "This is my grandson Ander French. on the shores of Loch Fyne," says Maureen McGuire. "He's just turned two." Photo by dad Christopher French.

Image copyright Graeme Hunter Image caption Really bad hair day: "My nine-year-old daughter Zara and I recently climbed Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh," says Graeme Hunter. "A lovely day, but windy as you can see, from my daughter’s hair!"

Image copyright Alex Foxcroft Image caption Good Point, well made: "A sunset from Neist Point, Isle of Skye, looking across to the Isle of Lewis" from Alex Foxcroft.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.