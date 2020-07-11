Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scotland 'beating Covid' and 'get used to masks'

  • 11 July 2020
Image caption The Scotsman reports on leading scientists praising the way Scotland has tackled the coronavirus pandemic. The independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) says the "elimination" approach has helped drive down the number of cases compared to that of England.
Image caption The Times goes with the same story, saying an adviser to the UK and Scottish governments has said that Holyrood's focus on keeping infection rates as low as possible will help to "fully restart the economy and public services".
Image caption The Daily Record leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops will continue "for the foreseeable future". The paper asks shoppers whether it will put them off hitting the high street, with a mixed reaction.
Image caption The Sun leads with Ms Sturgeon telling unhappy shoppers to contact her with their views of having to wear face coverings, rather than "taking their anger out on store staff".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the UK government being set to make the wearing of face coverings while shopping compulsory in England. The front page picture is of Boris Johnson wearing a bright blue face covering on a visit in his Uxbridge constituency on Friday - and the paper points out that it is the first time he has been pictured wearing one in public. The picture adds another detail - that the one he wore was a £2 mask from Poundstretcher.
Image caption The Herald leads with news that the tracking of how many coronavirus tests are being carried out on residents and staff at Scotland's care homes, partly aimed at "naming and shaming" underperforming NHS boards, has been abandoned. The paper says the Scottish government has decided the data provided was "increasingly incomplete".
Image caption The i leads with the prime minister urging the public to "get back to the office", saying people should return to their workplaces if they can, the i reports. Downing Street hopes returning workers can boost shops and restaurants reliant on office trade, according to the paper.
Image caption The National focuses on deputy first minister John Swinney rejecting SNP MP Kenny MacAskill's call for people not to give their regional list section vote to the party at next year's Holyrood election.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with what it describes as an "honours scandal", reporting that a firm boasted that it could win a damehood for a celebrity author for £80,000. The paper says leaked emails show an offer to help win an honour was made to Barbara Taylor Bradford, who rejected the pitch.
Image caption "The great TV licence revolt" is the headline for the Daily Express front page. The paper says "furious" older viewers plan to "paralyse" the BBC's system by cancelling direct debits and standing orders and paying by cheque instead, after the government ended its payment of TV licences for over-75s this year and the BBC decided against picking up the bill instead.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on Johnny Depp's libel case against the Sun newspaper. During the hearing, the actor accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of leaving faeces in their bed, according to the paper, which doesn't resist the opportunity to use the headline "Amber Turd".
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition leads with police investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Kelty.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads on the sudden death of a 19-year-old student from Forres. The family of Heather Welsh, who was a successful junior athlete, said that throughout her life she had "inspired others with her kindness".
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on the resignation of two more councillors from the ruling SNP group, with opposition parties saying the position of the council leader is now "clearly untenable".
Image caption The Edinburgh News reports on how a landslide has forced the closure of a pub in the city just hours after it reopened following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Image caption Dundee's Weekend Telegraph leads with a couple stealing from a city food bank while a volunteer was trying to help them.
Image caption The Evening Express reports on summer holiday misery for thousands of people as a travel company cuts six routes out of Aberdeen airport.

