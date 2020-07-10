Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lockdown 'milestone' and Beattie tributes

  • 10 July 2020
Image caption The Herald leads with the end of free tuition fees for EU students at Scottish universities. The Scottish government has described the move as "a stark reality" of Brexit. The paper's front page also features a picture of showbiz legend Johnny Beattie following his death at the age of 93.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times also leads with the EU tuition fee story. The paper says the u-turn is designed to "protect education" and the money will be used to stave off a cash crisis in the sector. It also features a picture of the actor Johnny Depp who has accused his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of severing the tip of his finger as his libel claim against the Sun newspaper continues.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the "lockdown milestone" which will see the reopening of bars, restaurants, hairdressers and churches. It also covers the education story and reports thousands more young Scots could be admitted to university after free education of EU students was scrapped.
Image caption "Milestone moment on the road out of lockdown" is the headline in the Press and Journal, which features a photo montage of the things we can look forward to as the country moves to phase three of lockdown easing.
Image caption The i also leads with the major changes announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday. It reports the developments include allowing couples who do not live together to meet without being required to stay two metres apart.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph highlights the first minister's warning that reopening so many parts of society comes with "real dangers" as the virus is still with us. It also reports Nicola Sturgeon raised the prospect of cross-border travel restrictions.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail asks if the end of lockdown is in sight as Scotland moves to the third of four stages on the country's route map out of lockdown. The paper also covers Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Scottish showbiz great Johnny Beattie dominates the front page of the Daily Record, after his death at the age of 93. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to the star and described him as a "national treasure".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption "A kick in the teeth!" is the verdict of the Scottish Daily Express on the BBC's decision to go ahead with ending free TV licences for most over-75s. The paper says the corporation's bosses were accused of "fleecing" pensioners.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with SNP claims that Scottish Conservatives leader Jackson Carlaw is "ready to 'sell out Scotland'" by staging a "power grab" at Holyrood.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the news that one in five Britons report worse eyesight since lockdown - "coronavision" from too much screen time, it speculates. The paper recalls the plight of the prime minister's adviser, Dominic Cummings, who claimed he drove to Barnard Castle to test his poor vision. "Didn't see that Cumming" is the headline.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph features a court story about a man who threw a brick through his girlfriend's window. The headline draws inspiration from a classic Percy Sledge song and reads: "When a Bam Loves a Woman".
Image copyright Evening Express
Image caption The Evening Express features a heart-warming tale about an couple who have been separated by the virus since March but were reunited as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Image caption The Courier features a poignant picture of police officers forming a guard of honour in tribute to their colleague Chris Mutter, who died from cancer aged 34. The paper's main story is the conviction of a drug dealer after his fire in his flat led to the discovery of a £500,000 cocaine haul.
Image caption A dog attack on a seven-year-old girl is the lead story in the Glasgow Times, which also features tributes to Johnny Beattie.
Image caption "Toxic Home Fears" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News which reports concerns about a "100-year-old dump" which is the site of a new housing development.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites