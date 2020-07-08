Image copyright Science Photo Library

Measures to protect people shielding in Scotland because of a pre-existing medical condition are to be eased this week.

From Friday, those who are shielding will no longer have to distance themselves from the people they live with.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman made the announcement during the first minister's daily briefing.

Initially, the Scottish government asked people to shield until 31 July.

However, it said there would be periodical easing of restrictions throughout this month.

There are about 180,000 people shielding in Scotland.

Ms Freeman said she knew that distancing from loved ones in the same household had been "extremely difficult and painful" for people who are shielding.

"I hope this change allows you to resume a more normal and relaxed life with those who are closest to you," she said.

What other shielding changes were announced?

If you are shielding, you will be able to meet up with two other households outdoors rather than one each day.

You can also go inside to use the toilet of a household you are visiting outdoors - and if you have outdoor visitors, you can allow them into your house to use the toilet.

It is still advised that people meet in groups of no more than eight.

Children under the age of 12 in a household with someone who is shielding no longer need to distance from other children outside - providing those other children are not shielding.

Those in single-parent households or who live on their own will also be able to form an extended household group in the same way as the rest of the population can.

This means they will be able to visit someone in their home or stay overnight without having to socially distance.

Ms Freeman also said that those who are in this category will be able to book holiday accommodation or go to a second home, provided these do not have shared facilities with other households.

However, the health secretary "strongly advised" that this is only done with people in the same household or as part of an extended household.