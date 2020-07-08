Image copyright Alan Harvey - SNS Group Image caption The SFA says two-thirds of the report's recommendations have been acted on

Historical child sex abuse victims' solicitors have asked the courts to force the Scottish FA to release details of its ongoing investigation.

Football's national governing body has yet to publish the completed version of an independent report into the subject that it commissioned in 2017.

That is despite releasing interim findings two years ago.

Report author Martin Henry expects the SFA to publish it "once easing of lockdown restrictions permits".

But Laura Connor, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, believes it is "long overdue" and that "we have been left with no option but to pursue the SFA through the courts to force the release of the report".

The interim findings made a total of 95 recommendations and the SFA says it has since actioned, or is in the process of actioning, two-thirds of them.

However, the final independent report could go further and highlight failings at individual clubs.

Among the areas of concern highlighted by the interim findings were:

A shortfall in money and resources to help tackle the issue

A need for football clubs to accept greater responsibility for affiliated youth clubs

The requirement of a designated SFA board member for safeguarding issues

"Our clients and survivors of abuse which happened within Scottish football made great efforts to assist with investigations to allow this report to be prepared," Ms Connor added.

"Survivors have waited patiently as months and years have now passed with no date for publication in sight.

"The report contains vital information on the scale of sexual abuse in Scottish football and it is not fair to survivors for this to be held back any longer."