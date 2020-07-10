A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Beverley Thain Image caption Puffin out: Beverley Thain thinks someone may have had too many sand eels during lockdown, at the Bullers of Buchan.

Image copyright John Paul Murray Image caption Light touch: "Whole place to myself" says John Paul Murray at Rattray Head.

Image copyright Chris Reekie Image caption We herd you: "Magnificent sight of a group of stags posing with their velvet antlers near Kinloch Rannoch", says Chris Reekie, after being spotted. "Very relaxed due to the lack of tourist traffic. That will change soon".

Image copyright Craig Worth Image caption Capital gain: Craig Worth's early rise in Edinburgh was worth it.

Image copyright Keith McTaggart Image caption King of the castle: Slains Castle is thought to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula. Keith McTaggart's aerial drone shot captured the view on the Aberdeenshire coast.

Image copyright Matt Aldridge Image caption Trot of gold? "A visit to the Kelpies - stormy skies and a rainbow added to the drama", says Matt Aldridge.

Image copyright Dawn Farrell Image caption Dawn rising: Dawn Farrell says she and her fiance watched the sky for 30 minutes at Uphall. "Utterly spectacular".

Image copyright Holly Fairfull Image caption Seafood diet: "Gannets plunge-diving for their lunch in front of Bass Rock", from Holly Fairfull.

Image copyright Daniel Anderson Image caption Socially distant view: Ben Lomond from just south of Johnstone, from Daniel Anderson.

Image copyright Simone Seifert Image caption A historic moment: "I took this picture on my walk around Edinburgh", says Simone Seifert. "I was planning to take a picture of the sculpture only as part of an online art course on modern sculpture that I am doing at the moment. When I arrived these three young people were standing in front of it and paying it attention which I think made the picture much more interesting".

Image copyright Sheila Carswell Image caption Pretty as a picture: "Who needs Van Gogh?" asks Sheila Carswell of this shot of Bennecarrigan Church on Arran.

Image copyright Walter_Baxter Image caption Herculean effort: "I was on Eldinhope Knowe in the Yarrow Valley when this USAF Hercules pair came through on a low level sortie", says Walter Baxter. "They were in close formation which was amazing to see".

Image copyright Walter Ritchie Image caption When do hairdressers open again? "This young robin spent so much time preening itself in our garden it seemed to turn into a feather ball", says Walter Ritchie in Kilmartin.

Image copyright Garry Ferguson Image caption So pigs WILL fly: "Strange goings on in Girvan", says Garry Ferguson.

Image copyright Helen Perry Image caption Anything but bog standard: "The fields of bog cotton, or 'Lucky Minnie's Oo' as it's known in Shetland, look fantastic blowing in the wind", says Helen Perry.

Image copyright Anne Greiner Image caption Go with the flow: "The Whitesands in Dumfries, just by the Caul, early evening, after rain had swollen the River Nith", says Anne Greiner. "After a dull day there was a sudden blink of sunshine on the water".

Image copyright Mark Grant Image caption Wise words: "A walk down the esplanade at Fraserburgh beach and I found a new sign had been added to the railings", says Mark Grant. "Good advice as the beaches start getting more busy and everyone wants to enjoy them".

Image copyright Richard Demoily Image caption High and not dry: "This rainbow by Arthur’s Seat made getting drenched climbing Blackford Hill worthwhile", says Richard Demoily.

Image copyright Margaret Murray Image caption Single fish: "Lone fisherman on Loch Leven, taken on our bike ride", says Margaret Murray.

Image copyright John Lang Image caption Looking on in Awe: Part of "Scotland’s beauty" is how John Lang describes Kilchurn Castle in Loch Awe.

Image copyright Stuart Burgon Image caption Hide and seek: "I found this little guy hiding in my back garden whilst exploring with my daughter", says Stuart Burgon in Shotts.

Image copyright Sarah Purves Image caption A touch of glass: Sarah Purves photographed this eye-catching stained glass in Burntisland.

Image copyright Drew Harris Image caption Staggering view: Drew Harris enjoyed this wonderful sight on the Knoydart peninsula by Mallaig.

Image copyright Alan Guthrie Image caption ...following by a stackering view: "The precarious rock stack named Yesnaby Castle", says Alan Guthrie in Orkney. "I've been looking forward to the easing of lockdown so I could try out some new camera kit".

Image copyright Peter Moore Image caption Mead to measure: Loch Meadie in Sutherland looking lovely, from Peter Moore.

Image copyright Alan Dunsmore Image caption Dragon my son down to the beach: "This is Sebastian in reflective mood at Irvine Bay looking over to Arran as the rain sweeps across the island", says Alan Dunsmore.

Image copyright Neil MacNeill Image caption You dirty r-otter: "Excuse me you're standing on my face", is how Neil MacNeill describes this scene. "Delighted to catch this charming shot of two otters on the Water of Leith".

Image copyright Stephen Greeves Image caption Cullen sink: Sunset off Moray, courtesy of Stephen Greeves.

