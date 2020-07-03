Image caption

Many of the front pages lead with the arrest and charge of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of assisting convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage. Ms Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein, has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of his alleged sexual misconduct. The Sun says the Duke of York, who was friends with Ms Maxwell, has come "under mounting pressure" to speak to the US authorities.