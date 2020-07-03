Coronavirus: Where can I fly to from Scotland's airports?
The departure boards at Scotland's airports are beginning to fill up again as airlines restart the services stopped during lockdown.
At the height of the coronavirus crisis daily airline passenger numbers were in the hundreds.
But now dozens of overseas routes are being reconnected at the country's main airports.
This includes a number of major European cities and popular tourism destinations.
Currently, most people arriving into the UK from anywhere apart from the Republic of Ireland have to self-isolate for two weeks.
But changes to the travel quarantine are expected to be announced shortly which could see people travel to and from Scotland more easily.
The travel slump has put thousands of aviation jobs at risk and until recently it was mainly internal UK routes which were operating.
A different airport experience
The airport experience will be very different for travellers with people now expected to wear face masks and staff will be in personal protective equipment as well.
Protective screens have been installed in areas such as security halls and temperature checking equipment has been installed at some airports too.
Social distancing measures are in place and there are currently a limited number of shops and restaurants open for travellers.
Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said a "targeted, common sense approach" was needed to restart the sector.
He added: "We are continuing to support our airline partners' plans to resume operations and have introduced a series of enhanced health measures to keep our terminals clean and safe as we welcome more passengers back."
Some of the overseas routes served from Scotland
Edinburgh Airport:
Doha
Istanbul (scheduled for 16 July)
Paris
Amsterdam
Warsaw
Dublin
Budapest
In addition, Easyjet has 27 European routes from Edinburgh on sale for July, while Ryanair will be flying to 56 destinations from the airport this month.
Glasgow Airport:
Krakow
Brussels
Amsterdam
Budapest
Alicante
Malaga
Ibiza (from 15 July)
Zante
Toronto (from 26 July)
Dubai (from 15 July)
Aberdeen Airport:
Gdansk
Alicante
Malaga
Prestwick Airport:
Rome
Faro
Palma
Alicante
Malaga
Tenerife
