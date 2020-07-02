Scotland

Scotland's papers: Border bother brewing and Gaelic 'under threat'

  • 2 July 2020
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson's differing views on the Scotland-England border and whether visitors could be quarantined dominates the front pages of several papers. The Daily Record reports on the prime minister saying the prospect of border curbs was "shameful", while the first minister said it was "astonishing" that he was trying to politicise the issue.
Image caption The National leads with the same story, saying Mr Johnson was branded "absurd" after he said there was "no such thing as a border between England and Scotland".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson "lambasted" Ms Sturgeon for confirming she would consider introducing quarantine for English visitors if there is a surge in coronavirus cases south of the border.
Image caption The Daily Express says critics have accused Ms Sturgeon of having a "Donald Trump-style meltdown" over the quarantine issue as she said she would be "failing in my duty not to consider it".
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald leads with a new study which warns Gaelic-speaking communities are unlikely to survive anywhere in Scotland beyond this decade unless urgent action is taken.
Image caption The Press and Journal says the research suggests that a community-focused approach is needed to preserve the language, rather than the school-based policies currently in place.
Image caption The Scotsman reports on a leading estate agency claiming there has been a surge in interest from people living in London looking to relocate to Scotland since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption The Times focuses on the situation in Hong Kong, saying Boris Johnson has vowed to honour a pledge to open the path to UK citizenship for almost three million Hong Kong residents.
Image caption The i says the citizenship offer will open the door to 40% of Hong Kong's population and their dependants, with no limit on the number who could be admitted to the UK. The paper predicts sanctions and a U-turn on the involvement of Chinese firm Huawei in the UK's 5G network are likely, as tensions with Beijing rise.
Image caption The Sun says court papers detail how the Duchess of Sussex claimed she felt "unprotected by the institution" of the Royal Family while pregnant with son Archie.
Image caption The Daily Mail goes with the same Royal story, saying Meghan's closest friends "feared for her mental health" at the time.
Image caption The Courier reports on two police officers being injured after they were called to reports of a man allegedly brandishing an axe at a supermarket in Glenrothes.
Image caption The Edinburgh News reports on residents of a multi-storey tower block setting up a protest camp in an effort to block development on their local park.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with a 28-year-old man who contracted coronavirus at the start of the outbreak in Scotland, saying he is still struggling 100 days later.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on the case of a thief who lashed out at store staff with a bottle after being caught shoplifting.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a man appearing in court after a police officer was injured by a firework during an Irish republican parade in the city.

