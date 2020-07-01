Image copyright Goals Image caption CCTV footage shows players taking part in full-contact games

Hundreds of people are flouting lockdown rules every week by breaking into five-a-side pitches to play football, BBC Scotland has been told.

The owner of one complex in Glasgow says vandals have burned their way through perimeter netting and even stolen astroturf.

An unofficial tournament featuring up to 50 teams also had to be broken up.

The Scottish government has said lockdown restrictions mean pitches will not reopen until at least 24 July.

Ian McDermott, the managing director of a Goals football centre in the south side of Glasgow, said there was frustration that they could not reopen when some people were determined to flout the rules.

Image copyright Goals Image caption Players shake hands after an unofficial match

CCTV footage from one football centre shows players taking part in full contact games.

They can then be seen further breaching hygiene and social-distancing rules by shaking hands at the end of their match.

Mr McDermott said: "There are games on every night and at the moment it's not controlled.

"If we were open, we'd be able to track and trace people by taking their names at reception.

"We'd be sanitising the ball, sanitising the goalposts and every hour we can sanitise the pitches."

Image caption Players have been cutting netting above perimeter fencing to gain access

Image caption Ian McDermott says it would be a safer environment if football centres were allowed to officially reopen

The next government review into allowing adult contact sport will be on 9 July.

Scotland's national clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch, said the restrictions remain in place because coronavirus "is still in the general population".

He said: "We think there are around 2,000 people with infectious virus.

"I would love to be able to tell you, all bets are off - let's go to the beer gardens after going to the five-a-sides.

"But that would be irresponsible of me."

Image caption The government has said pitches will not reopen until at least 24 July

It is becoming increasingly clear what lengths some people are going to in their efforts to get back playing Scotland's national game.

The government is asking for patience - while the owners of centres like Goals are asking for answers on when they will be allowed to return to business.

Mr McDermott said: "We just want to get the gates back open, get the staff back in the centres and get kids playing football."