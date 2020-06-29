Image caption Jane Bruce, manager of Stephen Henderson the Jeweller in Dundee sets out the safety measures ahead of reopening

After 14 weeks of lockdown, Scotland's non-essential retailers emerged from the coronavirus lockdown on Monday.

Despite the rain, shoppers were queuing up as stores reopened across the country.

Dundee

Image caption Lori Fraser (L) and Linsey Christison joined the queue at Primark in Dundee

A bustling Dundee city centre welcomed the reopening of many businesses with steady queues at larger stores including Zara and Primark, writes Graeme Ogston.

Linsey Christison and Lori Fraser were among the mid-morning Primark shoppers.

Linsey said: "We queued for about 15 minutes to get into the shop and it moved quite quickly. We've been looking forward to it.

Lori said: Everyone is in great spirits, nobody's stressed looking. Normally nobody speaks when they're out, but everybody's been saying hi."

Louise Brown, co-owner of Forever Curves clothing boutique in the Nethergate, said she was "excited" to reopen after a three-month "nightmare" closure.

She said: "We're quite prepared for it, but just a wee bit worried about how quickly it's going to pick up.

"We've been trying to update people through Facebook, but we've not done any orders through it, we've just been completely closed.

"We've got a few regulars who said they might pop in later in the week."

Dumfries

Image caption More people were out on the streets of the town than had been for some time

Bustling is not an adjective many people would associate with Dumfries town centre on a Monday morning in June, writes Giancarlo Rinaldi.

However, there was definitely a steadier stream of shoppers on the high street than there has been for some time.

Instead of the head-down, hurry past of the early days of lockdown, people actually appeared willing to stop and chat.

Image caption Signs were in place reminding people of good practice while shopping

Loreburn Centre manager Jim Ireland said things had been "pretty torrid" for stores in his retail complex over the past few months so this was a welcome situation.

"It is the busiest I have seen it," he said.

"I have been out and about every day since lockdown just walking up and down the street checking on the numbers seeing what is going on.

"It is very, very noticeable today there were a lot more people about first thing this morning. It is starting to pick up."

Image caption Town centre "ambassadors" were on hand in Dumfries to help shoppers

There were few queues outside stores but, nonetheless, the main thoroughfare and side streets did have a bit of a buzz.

And, for anyone out of practice in the art of shopping, there were town centre "ambassadors" on hand to help them get to grips with the "new normal".

Edinburgh

Image caption Olaf Zarzyka said he felt like normal life was returning after the lockdown

Shoppers in Edinburgh said they were "ecstatic" as non-essential retailers were allowed to reopen, writes Angie Brown.

Some said they felt relief that normality was returning to their city while others hoped to snap up bargains.

But torrential rain seemed to have stopped people forming large queues outside shops on Monday morning, and some shoppers were disappointed that not all stores had reopened.

Olaf Zarzyka, 17, from Edinburgh, said he had gone to bed early so he could get up and be in the city centre by 0700.

"It's cool because it feels like normal life is coming back," he said.

"I wanted to come into town to see what there was and it has made me feel happy and good.

"I've texted all my friends to tell them to come as there are no queues."

Image caption Eleanor Cotter had wanted to buy make-up

However, 65-year-old Eleanor Cotter said she was disappointed that all shops were not open in the city centre.

She said: "I came to buy make-up that you can only get in some shops.

"I was dropped off at John Lewis but it was shut, so my next port of call was Harvey Nichols - but it was closed too. When I looked through the windows it was completely empty.

"I'm not able to get the make-up brands I want. I got some food at M&S, but now I've had enough because all the shops aren't open so I'm going home again."

Glasgow

Image caption People were queueing in Glasgow city centre to get into Primark when it reopened on Monday

A queue formed outside Glasgow's Primark store on Argyle Street at about 05:50 even though it was not due to open its doors until 08:00.

BBC Scotland reporter Graham Stewart said there were about 100 people waiting for the store to open.

He said: "Many customers said they were shopping for essentials like underwear and socks - others were just happy to get out the house and back to some normality.

"No-one I have spoken to has health concerns, although a small number are wearing masks."

Colin McLean, general manager of Debenhams said: "There has been a lot of work over the last few weeks to follow the guidelines.

"We have hosts at the entrances and social distancing measures. We have screens at the till points and yellow and black signage throughout the store.

"As a chain we have purchased 11,000 units of PPE to make sure our colleagues are safe, secure and confident.

"I was happy to see how positive the staff were. They are wearing visors because they are much more comfortable."

Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, queues outside Primark formed early for an 08:30 opening.

The store was able to reopen because it has an on-street entrance and exit.

However, shops inside shopping malls have to wait a bit longer as they are unable to open until 13 July.