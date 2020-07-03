A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 June and 3 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Thalia Lyness Image caption Morning stretch: Thalia Lyness and Jen Linton enjoyed the sunrise at Aberdeen beach during their early yoga session.

Image copyright Stuart Lilley Image caption Warren peace: "A colony of rabbits enjoying the evening sunshine in Laggan, Newtonmore", from Stuart Lilley.

Image copyright Martin Robertson Image caption Ray of hope: "A moment of calm in the middle of all the madness", is how Martin Robertson describes his stunning shot at Musselburgh harbour.

Image copyright David Clark Image caption Doggy paddle: Chester and Cooper enjoying an evening swim to cool down at the beach in Nairn, from David Clark.

Image copyright Emily Kerr Image caption Anything but plane: Prestwick looking good, from Emily Kerr.

Image copyright Elaine Maslin Image caption Green energy: "This was taken walking up to Kirkhill Forest from my village in Aberdeenshire", says Elaine Maslin. "I turned around to see an idyll. Aren’t we lucky?!"

Image copyright David Livingstone Image caption Deer friends: David Livingstone photographed this wonderful scene at dusk at Port Ellen, Islay.

Image copyright Carlo Marengo Image caption Wellington route: "I have lived in Edinburgh since 1997", says Carlo Marengo. "At the beginning I used to enjoy sightseeing, but in recent years with the arrival of more and more tourists meant that some areas are just too crowded to stop and admire. I took this picture of the Duke of Wellington statue."

Image copyright Helen Perry Image caption A Shetland Shetland pony: "One of the very cute and tiny local Shetland pony foals coming to say hello", says Helen Perry in Shetland.

Image copyright Rick Harvey Image caption Reflective mood: A heron at Pitfour Lake near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, from Rick Harvey.

Image copyright Douglas Lee Image caption The hills are alive: A group of people on Dumyat outside Stirling watching a "dramatic" sunset, from Douglas Lee.

Image copyright Peter Lewis Image caption The freshest fish: The Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire, was where a guillemot with its catch was spotted by Peter Lewis.

Image copyright Frank McCafferty Image caption Every Neuk and cranny: Frank McCafferty took this picturesque shot at East Neuk in Fife.

Image copyright Rosie McGeachan Image caption High rise set: Rosie McGeachan caught the sun going down at the River Clyde.

Image copyright Ellie Mitchell Image caption Beehive yourself: Looks almost like a 'hands-free' pose for the bee Ellie Mitchell spotted enjoying the flowers in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Bailey Macgowan Image caption A light shower: Sun shining down on Dunblane through the clouds, from Bridge of Allan Golf Club, by Bailey Macgowan.

Image copyright Nick Shepherd Image caption Tall order: "Looking across at the flats at Seaton in Aberdeen from near the mouth of the River Don", says Nick Shepherd. "I liked the contrast of colours that the brooding clouds give against the white of the flats and the blue of the sky".

Image copyright Christine Montgomery Image caption Lunch bills: "Caught a few snaps of the cygnets on my local pond in Knightswood park, Glasgow while they were eating", says Christine Montgomery. "They're about seven weeks old now".

Image copyright Erskine Logan Image caption All shipshape: Erskine Logan captured the activity in the waters off Aberdeen.

Image copyright Kelly-Anne Speight Image caption "Wee Bambi": That is how Kelly-Anne Speight described the focus of this wildlife moment at Callander.

Image copyright Ruairidh Kane Image caption Some fresh Ayr: Ruairidh Kane caught this wonderful skyline at Ayr beach.

Image copyright Janice Campbell Image caption Lockdown's unphased one: "My back garden during lockdown - a little mouse feeding at our bird feeder who was not one bit phased about getting her picture taken", says Janice Campbell in Peterhead.

Image copyright Paul Cairns Image caption That's not something you see every day: "Caught this little fella searching in some strange places for food in my garden", says Paul Cairns in Potterton.

Image copyright Louise Love Image caption A Waterloo victory: This sunset at high tide at Waterloo, Broadford Bay, Skye, was successfully captured by Louise Love.

Image copyright Marlyn McInnes Image caption It's nut easy: "This young red squirrel was trying to master how to get two hazelnuts in its mouth at same time", says Marlyn McInnes at Kinnordy Estate, Kirriemuir.

Image copyright Bhaskar Adhikari Image caption Best seat in the house? "My kids Savit and Sanvi were so happy to see the city centre and Arthur's Seat as they are missing them", says Bhaskar Adhikari in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Dorothy Craig Image caption Cow's lick: "I found this friendly cow at Gourdon on the Aberdeenshire coast.", says Dorothy Craig.

Image copyright Anne Thomson Image caption Eyes bigger than its stomach: "Molly the collie getting dive-bombed at Prestwick promenade", says Anne Thomson.

Image copyright Devina Shah Image caption Harbour ambition: Devina Shah caught this lovely scene at Kirkwall.

