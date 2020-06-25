Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Freedom' as Scotland gets back to business

  • 25 June 2020
Image caption Most of the papers lead with the further easing of restrictions in Scotland. With a declaration of "Freedom", the Daily Record front page lays out the dates for the route out of lockdown.
Image caption In The Scotsman, Scottish hospitality and retail bosses say a series of key milestone dates to restart the economy, will be a “lifeline” for many firms.
Image caption The Herald highlights the dates for the reopening of beer gardens, cinemas, barbers and when holidays will be allowed.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Scotland's families have been given the green light to book summer holidays after Nicola Sturgeon fast-tracked the route out of lockdown.
Image caption The Daily Express says the first minister has urged Scots to "live alongside each other again" as the paper says she unveiled a dramatic easing of coronavirus curbs.
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on the date for the reopening of beer gardens on 6 July and features an old photograph of Nicola Sturgeon holding a pint of beer.
Image caption The National says Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she will not be drawn into a “reckless race” with other parts of the UK on lifting coronavirus restrictions. The paper says the first minister acknowledged Scotland’s pace in coming out of lockdown was “slightly slower than England’s” but said she hoped it was “more likely to be sustainable than if we went faster”.
Image caption The i describes yesterday's news as "The great escape", highlighting the fact that Scots can have holidays in other parts of the country from next weekend.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Telegraph says that in the biggest return of freedoms since lockdown began, the first minister has said that on 3 July, the five-mile travel limit will be lifted.
Image caption With the headline Hair we go, The P&J focuses on hairdressers and barbers reopening and says home visits are on the cards if progress on the virus is maintained.
Image caption The Aberdeen Evening Express says the country is counting the days until the restrictions are lifted and features the dates set out by Nicola Sturgeon.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says Ms Sturgeon outlined a list of key dates for Scotland’s route map out of lockdown, including when pubs, restaurants and beer gardens will reopen.
Image caption The Daily Star concentrates on the reopening of beer gardens on 6 July with the headline Magic Monday.
Image caption In other news, The Times reports on UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick contacting the businessman behind a controversial planning application while preparing to decide whether to approve it.
Image caption The Courier reports on a man from Fife being accused of murdering his wife.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with the death of a local "dance legend".
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on the jailing of a drunk driver.

