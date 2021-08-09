Covid in Scotland: How have the rules changed?
Most of the Covid restrictions in Scotland have now been lifted as the country moved beyond the level zero rules.
Physical distancing rules and the limits on gatherings have been removed, and all venues are allowed to reopen.
There are also be changes to rules on self-isolation - but face coverings will still need to be worn in many public spaces, including schools.
What happened on 9 August?
The restrictions on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings have been removed, and nightclubs are allowed to reopen.
Large-scale events can resume - but organisers of outdoor events for more than 5,000 people and indoor events for more than 2,000 have to apply for permission.
Indoor hospitality venues still have to collect the contact details of customers to help with Test and Protect.
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid no longer have to automatically self-isolate - as long as two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of the vaccine, and they have no symptoms.
Instead, they must take a PCR test as soon as possible and can end self-isolation if this comes back negative.
If someone aged between five and 17 years old is identified as a close contact, they will need to take a PCR test - but can end self-isolation if it comes back negative.
Children under the age of 12 no longer need to wear face coverings.
People will still have to wear face coverings in all the same indoor settings as in level zero, such as shops, hospitality venues and public transport.
While the measure will be kept under review, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was likely to remain the law "for some time to come".
There was initially some confusion about where masks would be required in hospitality venues. However, new rules say that face coverings can be removed while dancing, drinking and dining, while drinking at the bar will be allowed in pubs.
The 2m distancing rule will remain in healthcare settings such as hospitals, doctors' surgeries and dentists.
The Scottish government is also continuing to advise people to work from home where possible.
Ms Sturgeon says the "gradual approach" to returning to offices should continue, and employers are being encouraged to consider a hybrid model of home and office working in the longer term.
Restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors from the EU and US had already been eased. Those arriving from countries on the amber list no longer have to quarantine if they have been double-jabbed.
What about schools?
Pupils and teachers in secondary schools will continue to wear face coverings and the 1m social distancing rule will remain for at least six weeks.
But whole classes will no longer need to self-isolate when a pupil tests positive, with only the closest contacts of positive cases required to test and isolate.
All school staff and secondary school pupils will be asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return to school for the new term.
They should then take them twice a week after that.
In addition, carbon dioxide monitors - which assess how well-ventilated a space is - will also be required in schools and childcare settings.
