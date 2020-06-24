The Scottish government has set out the dates when it plans to relax more of the lockdown restrictions.

They include lifting the five-mile travel limit from 3 July; allowing people to meet other households indoors from 10 July; and reopening pubs, restaurants, holiday accommodation, hairdressers and barbers from 15 July.

A number of rules had already been eased as Scotland entered phase two of the route map out of lockdown. So what happens next - and when?

What will change in phase two?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Restrictions on travel for leisure and recreation will be relaxed on 3 July

The next set of changes which had already been announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are due to take effect from Monday 29 June.

Stores of all sizes will be able to reopen - but only if they have outdoor entrances and exits. Indoor shopping centres must remain closed for now, except where they contain essential shops.

Outdoor markets will also be able to open, as will outdoor sports courts and playgrounds.

Zoos and garden attractions will also be able to open again, although you should not travel more than about five miles to visit them - and tickets should be bought in advance.

While non-essential offices and call centres must remain closed, factories, laboratories and warehouses will be able to reopen - subject to strict physical distancing, hygiene and health and safety guidance.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Outdoor hospitality areas are scheduled to open on 6 July

Businesses are being advised to arrange staggered work times for their staff, agree flexible working where possible, and ensure that it is safe for their employees to get to work.

Marriages and civil partnerships will be allowed outdoors, with limited numbers, and registration offices will reopen for essential business.

From Friday 3 July, the rule which currently restricts people to travelling no more than five miles for leisure or recreation will be relaxed.

The use of self-contained holiday accommodation - such as cottages, lodges and caravans with no shared services - will also be allowed from that date, along with second homes.

On Monday 6 July, pubs and restaurants will be able to open outdoor spaces, such as beer gardens.

What happens in phase three?

Image copyright Reuters

Ms Sturgeon says she hopes to announce on 9 July that Scotland is entering the third phase of the route map.

If that is the case, people will be able to meet in extended groups outdoors from Friday 10 July.

It will also be possible to meet a maximum of two other households indoors.

Non-essential shops inside shopping centres will be able to reopen on Monday 13 July.

Children and young people will also be allowed to play organised outdoor contact sports from the same date.

Dentists will be able to see patients for routine treatment, and optometrists can begin to scale up work.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Restaurants should be able to reopen from 15 July

Hairdressers and barbers will be able to reopen - with enhanced hygiene measures - on Friday 15 July.

Pubs and restaurants will also be able to open on that date, although Ms Sturgeon said this would be on "a limited basis" and subject to several conditions.

All holiday accommodation will be able to open, as will museums, galleries, cinemas, monuments and libraries.

The first minister said "further consideration and assessment" was needed on some of the other steps planned for phase three, and it was unlikely that they would take effect before 23 July.

These will cover indoor entertainment such as nightclubs, bingo, theatres, and music venues; indoor and outdoor live events; communal worship; indoor gyms; and restrictions on attending weddings and funerals.

They also include the reopening of non-essential offices and call centres, and the phased return of universities and colleges.

Schools have already been told to prepare for pupils to resume full-time study from 11 August.

What had already changed?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Places of worship have reopened for individual prayer

Since the start of phase two, people from up to three households have been able to meet outdoors in groups of up to eight people.

Those who are shielding are now able to go outdoors for exercise, including non-contact activities such as golf, and meet people from one other household.

People who live on their own, or only with children under 18, can form one extended household group - which cannot include anyone who is shielding.

Face coverings are now mandatory on buses, trains, trams, planes, taxis and private hire cabs, as well as enclosed areas on ferries.

Dentists can see patients with urgent care needs and places of worship have reopened - but only for individual prayer, not communal worship.

And professional sport has been allowed to resume, but only behind closed doors.

What's happening elsewhere?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Holiday accommodation in Northern Ireland reopens on Friday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of measures which will take effect in England from 4 July.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will be allowed to reopen, as will holiday accommodation - including hotels, B&Bs, cottages, campsites and caravan parks.

Hairdressers will also be able to reopen, as libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums, galleries, funfairs and theme parks, children's playparks and amusement arcades.

Nightclubs and casinos remain closed, along with bowling alleys, spas, swimming pools, indoor gyms and soft play centres - and theatres and concert halls will not be able to host live performances.

Northern Ireland has said that holiday accommodation can reopen for business from 26 June, and pubs and restaurants can open on 3 July. A decision is expected in Wales early next month.

Two households of any size will be able to meet indoors or outside in England from 4 July, and people from multiple households can meet outdoors in groups of up to six.

Any number of people from two different households can now meet outdoors in Wales, while groups of up to six people who are not in the same household can meet outdoors in Northern Ireland.