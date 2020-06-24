Image copyright Getty Images

The number of Covid-related deaths recorded by National Records of Scotland (NRS) has declined for the eighth consecutive week.

In the period 15-21 June, 49 deaths were registered where the disease was mentioned on the death certificate.

More than half of Scotland's local authority areas recorded no Covid-related death.

Deaths from all causes in Scotland are now close to the five-year average for the same week of the year.

The total of 1,058 for the week is 39 above average.

The National Records of Scotland figures show that, as at 21 June, there had been a total of 4,119 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned.

Care homes have accounted for 47% of deaths, 46% have been in hospital, and 7% in the home.

The local authorities with no Covid-related deaths in latest weekly figures are:

Angus

Argyll and Bute

Dumfries and Galloway

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Lothian

East Dunbartonshire

Highland

Midlothian

Moray

North Ayrshire

Orkney

Perth and Kinross

Shetland

Stirling

West Dunbartonshire

Western Isles

NRS said most of the deaths were of older people, although the weekly death rate from all causes has returned to "close to average" in all age groups.

Since 16 March, there have been 2,131 more deaths of people over the age of 85 than would have been expected in an average year.

In the age group 75-85, excess deaths were 1,629.

There has been no overall increase in the death rate for children under 14.