Scotland's papers: Economic 'carnage' and jobs 'doom and boom'

  • 23 June 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun says that more than £6bn will be needed to help the "ailing Scots economy" recover from Covid-19.
Image caption "Tsunami of lost jobs" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record, as the paper says that Scotland's economy has shrunk by a third since lockdown began.
Image caption A Scottish government advisory group has said young people should be guaranteed secure jobs for at least two years, according to The Herald.
Image caption The Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to take "immediate action" to rescue the Scottish economy.
Image caption The first minister's senior advisor has issued an "apocalyptic" warning on the economy, with potentially 13% of people out of work and the hospitality and tourism sectors "decimated".
Image caption The Scotsman reports that the Scottish government could take control of struggling firms to help them weather the economic crisis.
Image caption The National says Scotland needs more powers to recover from the coronavirus crisis, with calls for increased borrowing and a review of fiscal rules.
Image caption "Sturgeon vows swift decision on 2m rule" is the lead story of the Daily Telegraph, the paper saying that Boris Johnson is set to relax social distancing regulations.
Image caption The Times reports the prime minister is set to announce the opening of art venues, contrasting with Ms Sturgeon's more cautious approach.
Image caption Donald Trump signed a copy of Elton John's Rocketman CD for Kim John-Un, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption The Press and Journal says bosses at an award-winning Aberdeen food hall have revealed plans to leave the city centre.
Image caption The Courier leads with the story that some pupils at Perth High will only spend one day a week at school, the paper saying parents have reacted with "outrage".
Image caption A parking ban will be introduced in nine high streets across Scotland's capital, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption Jens Lehman wants the Dundee United manager post, reports the Evening Telegraph.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says "cruel" vandals have trashed a nursery just before it reopens to children.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with the story of a missing teenager, the paper saying that fears are growing for his safety.