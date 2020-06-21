Image copyright PA Media

Scottish households are to receive information on the Test and Protect system and what to do if someone develops coronavirus symptoms.

The NHS programme, designed to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, was rolled out on 28 May.

People with symptoms are urged to get tested immediately, with positive cases then referred to contact tracers.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the system would play a "central role in protecting all of us".

She added: "We will continue to lift restrictions if we break the chain of transmission and suppress the virus."

The information is being sent out as Scotland enters phase two of the government's route map out of lockdown.

"It is a collective effort to help us protect others and save lives," Ms Freeman said.

"We need everyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 to isolate and book a test immediately and to work with NHS Scotland contact tracers to identify who they may have had close contact with.

"Please keep the leaflet handy so you know exactly what to do if you need to self-isolate and how to access any support you need.

"NHS Test and Protect is central to keeping this virus under control, but so too is physical distancing, wearing a face covering, avoiding crowds and good hand and cough hygiene.

"Together, all of this will help us stay safe, protect others and save lives."