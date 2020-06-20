Image copyright Press Association

Police Scotland has been deemed to have "suitable procedures in place" for safely using breath tests on suspects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Concern was raised with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) last month by the Scottish Police Federation.

SPF general-secretary Calum Steele said other tests such as urine samples could be used instead.

But following an investigation the HSE has now ruled no further action is required on the issue.

A spokeswoman said: "HSE received a concern about the risks to police officers from work-related exposure to coronavirus while conducting breath tests.

"We have now made inquiries and are satisfied that Police Scotland has suitable procedures in place to proportionately manage the risk and we do not intend to take any further action."

'Meeting expectations'

Last month, Police Scotland said more than 11,000 frontline officers and staff had been trained and equipped or resupplied with the necessary personal protective equipment.

Up to 29 April, 827 police employees had arranged to be tested for Covid-19 and 163 of those were found to have the virus.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: "I welcome HSE's confirmation that we are meeting their expectations around the provision and use of protective equipment and procedures for road-ide breath testing during this public health emergency.

"We will continue to protect the public from those who put others at risk by driving after using drink or drugs.

"At the same time, Police Scotland has a moral, ethical, professional and legal duty to ensure the safety and welfare of our officers and staff and as a service we do all we can to protect them."

She said the force would keep its operation guidance under review and respond to any new evidence and guidance if it emerged.