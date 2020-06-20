Scotland

Scotland's papers: Return to school plan a 'bleeding failure'

  • 20 June 2020
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Return to school plans have been branded "totally unacceptable" by former SNP minister Alex Neil amid mounting protests about the amount of classroom time pupils will get with teachers, reports The Scotsman. The paper also features a joyous picture of a woman being reunited with one for her grandchildren for the first time since lockdown.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a warning that schools will not be able to return full-time until the two-metre social distancing rule is relaxed. Stephen McCabe of Cosla said the move would be impossible even with a "blank cheque" to increase capacity.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will consider reducing social distancing for school pupils if the risk of Covid-19 is low enough but she has stressed she cannot "just magically" change the two-metre social distancing rule.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon is accused of trying to deceive parents over part-time back to school plans, reports the Daily Telegraph. Also on the front page is a report that women are being overlooked in the UK's recovery plan, with key figures from the world of business, politics, fashion and sport urging the government to take action to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on women.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption College staff are demanding a pay rise and a four-day week, according to the main story in The Herald. Proposals put forward by Unison in collaboration with the GMB and Unite the Union Scotland also include payments for home working to be handed over to staff, backdated to include the lockdown.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with a poll which found 76% of people think the lockdown was imposed too late. It also reveals that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons's approval rating has collapsed in the last two months due to his handling of the pandemic.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail's front page strikes a celebratory tone as the paper reports that £10m has been raised in just seven weeks to provide personal protective equipment to those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic via its Mail Force campaign.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption Under the headline "Mighty Mite" the Scottish Sun tells how a baby born during lockdown at just 23 weeks is finally set to go home.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that foreign holidays could be given the "green light" in the next few days. The paper says that the government is preparing to make an important statement on overseas travel and that the UK is close to striking deals with countries.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Details of what socialising will look like and how the hospitality sector will adapt to a "new normal" are outlined on the front page of The Times. Pubs will be patrolled in order to enforce social distancing, hotel room service will be left at guests' doors and tables at restaurants will not be set in advance, the paper reports.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with the story of a family who have removed a woman suffering from dementia from care home as they claim she has been neglected.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption "Park strife" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News which reports green spaces are to be used as outdoor classrooms in Scotland's capital.
Image copyright Evebing Express
Image caption Council chiefs are going to have to make some "nasty" cutback decisions due to the devastating economic impact of Covid-19, reports the Evening Express.
Image copyright Ther Courier
Image caption The Angus & Dundee edition of The Courier leads with the death of BBC presenter Andrew Marr's father and also reports on the arrest of a man after a stabbing in Broughty Ferry.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that the community of Kingswells has been plagued by vandalism for a decade.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star is calling for a statue of Dame Vera Lynn - who died on Thursday at the age of 103 - to be erected. "Finally! A statue nobody could shout at!" is the paper's headline, as it outlines hopes to honour the forces' sweetheart.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites