Scott Wilkinson
Capital interest: "A perfect view of the Edinburgh skyline with the sun above the castle", says Scott Wilkinson.
Sandy Gillone
Peak viewing: Ben Ledi at sunset taken from Cambusbarron, from Sandy Gillone
Bill McLean
Quite a mouthful: A puffin with a catch of sand eels at the Bullers of Buchan, from Bill McLean.
Zbigniew Ziembinski
Nicely Dun: Zbigniew Ziembinski captured this wonderful image of a "beautiful sunset" at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.
Gillian Brown
Bridging the divide: "I love the contrast between the oranges and inky blues", says Gillian Brown at South Queensferry.
Adam Sneddon
Rock star: This heron looks magnificent at Crovie, as spotted by Adam Sneddon.
Bobby Hughes
A bolt from the blue: "Impressive display off the coast of Ardrossan", says Bobby Hughes.
Inesa Strielciunaite
Mirror mirror: Inesa Strielciunaite took this cracking picture at Loch Oich.
Roy Tait
Funnel vision: "The iconic paddle steamer Waverley had both of her funnels refitted at Dales Marine, Greenock", says Roy Tait. "Following a successful public appeal last year she has undergone the marine equivalent of open heart surgery to replace her two boilers".
Neil Robertson
Go Firth and conquer: Neil Robertson took this super shot from the Caley Thistle stadium of the Moray Firth.
Lynda Hardman
Catching some sun: "We are a group of open water swimmers called Barassie Sea Swim Sessions", says Lynda Hardman. "Safety first, social distancing adhered to".
Konrad Slowick
"Just me, my camera, and nature": "I visited the beautiful wild beach in Stevenston, next to Saltcoats", says Konrad Slowick. "No people".
Sally Clegg
Glasglow: "Truly stunning sunset overlooking Glasgow and the Campsies", says Sally Clegg. "Could watch for ages - mesmerising!"
Colin McMillan
Double delight: This scene at a field near Fullarton woods, Troon, was captured by Colin McMillan.
Callum Edwards
Feed me now: Callum Edwards was working on a bush in Balmedie and heard some noise. Stuck his hand in blindly with phone - and this was the result.
Graham Paton
Sunrise going swimmingly: "Olivia McIntosh was one of four swimmers out braving the cold waters of The Firth of Forth", says Graham Paton. "This was taken early at Portobello beach. The sunrise was breathtaking, as you can see".
Cairn Rae
As haar as the eye can see: Queensferry Crossing disappears into the distance, as seen by Cairn Rae.
Mangela Coia
Thistle do nicely: Mangela Coia sent this wonderful close-up.
Derek Sinclair
Outstanding in its field: "Sunrise on midsummer morning over fields at Sanquhar Farm just outside Forres from the Dava Way", says Derek Sinclair.
Bill Brown
Baby steps: "Came across this very young mouse who obviously was on its first excursion from its nest", says Bill Brown in Perth. "Managed to make it from the pavement to cover with a few rests".
Kerrie Tolmie
Less is Morlich: Kerrie Tolmie found the normally popular Loch Morlich near Aviemore looking very quiet.
Stewart Beattie
(F)lockdown curls: "Curly, a black-faced ram, taken just outside of my hometown of Hawick", says Stewart Beattie.
Jayne Elder
Flower power: "Baby blue tit perched on a foxglove", from Jayne Elder in Limekilns in Fife.
Dave Cullen
Poppy day: A colourful field on the east coast near Dunbar, from Dave Cullen.
Jules Goodlet-Rowley
Drawing a crowd? "This was taken beside Craiglockhart woods", says Jules Goodlet-Rowley. "We have been enjoying bird artwork for months".
Allan Copland
Me and my shadow: "Dan out for a late evening walk near Markinch, Fife", says Allan Copland. "This young German Shepherd’s personality is as big as his shadow".
Billy Wright
Window shopping: This fox was spotted looking for dinner in Burnside, Glasgow, by Billy Wright. "He/she is a regular visitor. If we happen not to notice, it has now taken to letting us know that it is there by coming right up to the window".
Phil Astley
Rising to the challenge: Phil Astley captured this beautiful scene at Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, looking over the Ythan Estuary towards Collieston.
Tom Bielawski
Making a splash: 11-year-old Olivia having fun in Dalkeith, courtesy of uncle Tom Bielawski.
Katie Watson
Capping off an unforgettable time: "Unfortunately, no nursery graduation ceremony for my five-year-old son Taylan", says Katie Watson in Kilmarnock. "But we made do with our home-made graduation cap".
