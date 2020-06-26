A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 June and 26 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Scott Wilkinson Image caption Capital interest: "A perfect view of the Edinburgh skyline with the sun above the castle", says Scott Wilkinson.

Image copyright Sandy Gillone Image caption Peak viewing: Ben Ledi at sunset taken from Cambusbarron, from Sandy Gillone

Image copyright Bill McLean Image caption Quite a mouthful: A puffin with a catch of sand eels at the Bullers of Buchan, from Bill McLean.

Image copyright Zbigniew Ziembinski Image caption Nicely Dun: Zbigniew Ziembinski captured this wonderful image of a "beautiful sunset" at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

Image copyright Gillian Brown Image caption Bridging the divide: "I love the contrast between the oranges and inky blues", says Gillian Brown at South Queensferry.

Image copyright Adam Sneddon Image caption Rock star: This heron looks magnificent at Crovie, as spotted by Adam Sneddon.

Image copyright Bobby Hughes Image caption A bolt from the blue: "Impressive display off the coast of Ardrossan", says Bobby Hughes.

Image copyright Inesa Strielciunaite Image caption Mirror mirror: Inesa Strielciunaite took this cracking picture at Loch Oich.

Image copyright Roy Tait Image caption Funnel vision: "The iconic paddle steamer Waverley had both of her funnels refitted at Dales Marine, Greenock", says Roy Tait. "Following a successful public appeal last year she has undergone the marine equivalent of open heart surgery to replace her two boilers".

Image copyright Neil Robertson Image caption Go Firth and conquer: Neil Robertson took this super shot from the Caley Thistle stadium of the Moray Firth.

Image copyright Lynda Hardman Image caption Catching some sun: "We are a group of open water swimmers called Barassie Sea Swim Sessions", says Lynda Hardman. "Safety first, social distancing adhered to".

Image copyright Konrad Slowick Image caption "Just me, my camera, and nature": "I visited the beautiful wild beach in Stevenston, next to Saltcoats", says Konrad Slowick. "No people".

Image copyright Sally Clegg Image caption Glasglow: "Truly stunning sunset overlooking Glasgow and the Campsies", says Sally Clegg. "Could watch for ages - mesmerising!"

Image copyright Colin McMillan Image caption Double delight: This scene at a field near Fullarton woods, Troon, was captured by Colin McMillan.

Image copyright Callum Edwards Image caption Feed me now: Callum Edwards was working on a bush in Balmedie and heard some noise. Stuck his hand in blindly with phone - and this was the result.

Image copyright Graham Paton Image caption Sunrise going swimmingly: "Olivia McIntosh was one of four swimmers out braving the cold waters of The Firth of Forth", says Graham Paton. "This was taken early at Portobello beach. The sunrise was breathtaking, as you can see".

Image copyright Cairn Rae Image caption As haar as the eye can see: Queensferry Crossing disappears into the distance, as seen by Cairn Rae.

Image copyright Mangela Coia Image caption Thistle do nicely: Mangela Coia sent this wonderful close-up.

Image copyright Derek Sinclair Image caption Outstanding in its field: "Sunrise on midsummer morning over fields at Sanquhar Farm just outside Forres from the Dava Way", says Derek Sinclair.

Image copyright Bill Brown Image caption Baby steps: "Came across this very young mouse who obviously was on its first excursion from its nest", says Bill Brown in Perth. "Managed to make it from the pavement to cover with a few rests".

Image copyright Kerrie Tolmie Image caption Less is Morlich: Kerrie Tolmie found the normally popular Loch Morlich near Aviemore looking very quiet.

Image copyright Stewart Beattie Image caption (F)lockdown curls: "Curly, a black-faced ram, taken just outside of my hometown of Hawick", says Stewart Beattie.

Image copyright Jayne Elder Image caption Flower power: "Baby blue tit perched on a foxglove", from Jayne Elder in Limekilns in Fife.

Image copyright Dave Cullen Image caption Poppy day: A colourful field on the east coast near Dunbar, from Dave Cullen.

Image copyright Jules Goodlet-Rowley Image caption Drawing a crowd? "This was taken beside Craiglockhart woods", says Jules Goodlet-Rowley. "We have been enjoying bird artwork for months".

Image copyright Allan Copland Image caption Me and my shadow: "Dan out for a late evening walk near Markinch, Fife", says Allan Copland. "This young German Shepherd’s personality is as big as his shadow".

Image copyright Billy Wright Image caption Window shopping: This fox was spotted looking for dinner in Burnside, Glasgow, by Billy Wright. "He/she is a regular visitor. If we happen not to notice, it has now taken to letting us know that it is there by coming right up to the window".

Image copyright Phil Astley Image caption Rising to the challenge: Phil Astley captured this beautiful scene at Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, looking over the Ythan Estuary towards Collieston.

Image copyright Tom Bielawski Image caption Making a splash: 11-year-old Olivia having fun in Dalkeith, courtesy of uncle Tom Bielawski.

Image copyright Katie Watson Image caption Capping off an unforgettable time: "Unfortunately, no nursery graduation ceremony for my five-year-old son Taylan", says Katie Watson in Kilmarnock. "But we made do with our home-made graduation cap".

